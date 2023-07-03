Area artists Doug Kinnett, Kirsten Lee, Susan Loonsk and Annette Verna, known as the Art Review, Reflect and Revise Group (ARRRG!) will display and sell their work at Evolve in Shepherdstown, West Virginia, from July 6 to 9.
The exhibit will include paintings, photography, prints, mixed media, assemblage and ceramics.
ARRRG! was established to bring artists together on a regular basis to discuss their work in progress. The group shares their latest work, asks questions, offers suggestions and gives constructive criticism. Positive discussion provides forward progress in their work, illuminating new possibilities and ideas for future development.
Evolve is located at 106 W. German St. in Shepherdstown. Come and meet ARRRG! at a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. July 7.
