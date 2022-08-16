McDaniel College in Westminster will host the exhibition “Breathtaker: The Groundbreaking Graphic Novel from Concept to Comics,” organized by the Norman Rockwell Museum and featuring original works of art in conjunction with the remastered edition of Mark Wheatley and Marc Hempel’s acclaimed graphic novel “Breathtaker.”
“Breathtaker” is about Chase Darrow, who is on the run after both she and her mother had this crazy idea that the government should not be in the business of deciding how she should live her life. With the NSA having their lead agent on her trail, they have given her the code name of Breathtaker.
The exhibition runs Aug. 22 to Oct. 29, in McDaniel College’s Rice Gallery, with an opening reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25. A gallery talk will start at 6 p.m.
In conjunction with the exhibition, Wheatley will speak during the Honors Program Lecture at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29 in Decker Auditorium, Lewis Hall of Science, which is free and open to the public.
The exhibit includes more than 90 original works of art and explores the creative and physical processes undertaken during the original production of the “Breathtaker” comic in the 1990s, as well as how the work was re-adapted during the preparation stages for the Titan Comics re-release.
“This is a natural fit for McDaniel, having previously mounted a major exhibition exploring the serious side of newspaper comic strips, as it provides the opportunity to look behind-the-scenes at the process that gave birth to an award-winning graphic novel,” says Robert Lemieux, associate professor of communication and cinema.
“The engaging mix of the art displayed will only further enhance the incredible story in the book.”
From giving viewers the opportunity to experience story and character development to seeing the construction of a narrative in the comic format, the exhibition will incorporate examples from all aspects of the creative process.
“It is gratifying to see an institution of the stature of the Norman Rockwell Museum and such a highly regarded college as McDaniel recognizing the legitimate power of comic art,” Wheatley said.
McDaniel College is at 2 College Hill, Westminster. Hours for the Esther Prangley Rice Gallery at McDaniel College are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 410-857-2595, or go to mcdaniel.edu.
