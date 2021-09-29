TAG/The Artists Gallery will feature artists Julie Maynard and Christine Stovall in October.
Their shows open Oct. 1, and a reception will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 2 to coincide with First Saturday. Visitors can meet the artists and enjoy live music.
“What Doesn't Kill You” features Julie Maynard's recent mixed-media collages. These works show people holding or reaching for beautiful things, awesome things, sparkly things, happily overlooking the dangers they hold. Each person seems sure of what they’re doing, even a bit gleeful as they show you what they’ve found.
“If these men and women are, as my grandmother would say, ‘going to hell in a hand-basket,’ then maybe I want to go with them,” Maynard says.
Christine Stovall's wildlife paintings are inspired by trips to South Africa, England and Utah. Stovall's show, “Natural Selection,” also benefits from observing nature in her own backyard and walks near her Corolla, North Carolina, beach house. A series of people, horses and creatures of the sea have emerged from shells, driftwood, rocks, feather and new clay pieces.
"I love the natural world," says Stovall. “These pieces reflect my desire for a more harmonious interaction between man and nature. Hopefully, this work will encourage viewers to explore a world where humans and the natural world struggle to successfully coexist.”
Maynard and Stovall will give an artist talk at 3 p.m. Oct. 16.
Gallery hours are noon to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free. TAG is at 501 N. Market St., Frederick. To learn more, visit theartistsgalleryfrederick.com, or call 301-228-9860.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.