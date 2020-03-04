Newly listed galleries and galleries with open houses
• Art and Art History Student Honors Exhibition — through March 7, McDaniel College, Rice Gallery, 2 College Hill, Westminster. Opening reception 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 5, gallery talk at 6 p.m. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. 410-857-2595 or www.mcdaniel.edu.
• Student Watercolor Exhibit — through April 5, DISTRICT Arts, 15 N. Market St., Frederick. In conjunction with FCC, works by students of Behnaz Ghorbani on exhibit. Opening reception 5 to 7 p.m. March 7. Gallery hours are noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. 301-695-4050 https://districtarts.com.
”Winter, Wishes and Wonder” — through May 8, Frederick Health Crestwood Center, 7211 Bank Court, Frederick. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
• Art Studio Open House — March 7, 5 to 9 p.m., Griffin Art Center, 6 W. Fifth St., Frederick. Studio of Craig Cavin and Paul Tooley, new works in oils, acrylics and watercolor. Light refreshments. 301-676-1458 or 301-639-0665.
• Members Show — March 7 to 29, Eastside Artists’ Gallery, 313 E. Patrick St., Frederick. 12 gallery artists showing works in painting, sculpture, ceramics, photography, fiber arts and more. Opening reception 5 to 9 p.m. March 7. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday or by appointment. 301-378-2604 or www.eastsideartistsgallery.com.
• 2020 Bettie Award Finalists Exhibit — March 7 to April 24, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. Works in a variety of media. Inspired by Elizabeth Barker Delaplaine’s lifelong support of the arts and young artists in Frederick County. Award will be announced at 2:30 p.m. March 7. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. 301-698-0656 or www.delaplaine.org.
• FCPS All-County Student Art Show — March 7 to 29, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. Opening 3 to 5 p.m. March 7. Features more than 300 2-D and 3-D artworks created by students from each public school. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. 301-698-0656 or www.delaplaine.org.
• FCPS Faculty Art Exhibition — March 7 to 29, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. 301-698-0656 or www.delaplaine.org.
• ”Improvisation” — March 7 through April 1, Frederick Community College, Mary Condon Hodgson Art Gallery, 7932 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. Works by Frederick artist Janet Seifert. Opening reception 5 to 7 p.m. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 301-846-2513 or wpoindexter@frederick.edu.
Other galleries
”Let’s Dance” and “Inner Visions” — through March 9, Kentlands Mansion, 320 Kent Square Road, Gaithersburg. Two art exhibits highlighting the themes of life and motion. Gallery open by appointment only. 301-258-6425 or www.gaithersburgmd.gov.
”4 the Love of Art” — through March 22, Artists on Market Gallery, 26A Grand Corner Ave., Gaithersburg. 35 local artist-members show. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, 3 to 9 p.m. Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. 240-686-5402 or www.artistonmarket.com.
”Faces” — 1:30 to 5 p.m. through March 23, Arts Barn, 311 Kent Square Road, Gaithersburg. Featuring works by North Bethesda Camera Club and by sculptor Lilija Lakickaite, of Harpers Ferry, W.Va. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday. 301-258-6350 or www.gaithersburgmd.gov.
”Face to Face: The Art of Madison Prince” — through March 28, Watershed Cafe, 198639 Fisher Ave., Poolesville. Intimate biographical exhibit by Chad Prince, the artist’s brother, including a chronological glimpse into the style, technique, and motifs explored throughout Madison’s artistic career. Diagnosed with autism at 4 years old, Madison is non-verbal, and faces great difficulty in finding effective means of communication within the context of typical social interactions. Prince, now 30 years old, communicates the landscape of his inner world through his art. Visit https://tinyurl.com/v4373o6 for viewing hours and to RSVP for March 11, 18 or 28.
”Three Generations of Andrex Art” — through March 29, Blanche Ames Gallery, 4880 Elmer Derr Road, Frederick. Reception and artists’ talk 12:30 to 2 p.m. Call 301-473-7680 for gallery hours. 301-473-7680 or www.frederickuu.org.
”Building Bridges: Connecting Our Global Roots” — through March 30, Activity Center at Bohrer Park, 506 S. Frederick Ave., Gaithersburg. Works by a diverse group of area artists, featuring D.C.-based artist Magruder Murray. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. 301-258-6350 or www.gaithersburgmd.gov.
”High Point” Art Exhibit Celebrates the Career of Joyce Michaud — through April 5, Hood College, Whitaker Campus Center Gallery, 401 Rosemont Ave., Frederick. Michaud, former director of ceramic arts at Hood, started the program and recently retired after 25 years. A look at the artist and her mark in the field of ceramics. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. www.hood.edu.
Submit art exhibit and gallery news to the online calendar at www.fredericknewspost.com/calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.