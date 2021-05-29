Presented by the Carroll County Arts Council, Art in the Park has been a Carroll County tradition for almost 40 years. This outdoor fine arts and crafts festival will be held, rain or shine, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 5 on the grounds of Westminster City Hall, 1838 Emerald Hill Lane, Westminster (for GPS, use 121 Longwell Ave.).
The event includes paintings, drawings, photographs, sculptures, jewelry, ceramic art, metalwork and stained glass for sale by more than 40 local and regional artists, as well as food vendors, live music and a free craft activity for kids.
Entrance is free.
Face masks will be required throughout the festival grounds, and vendor booths will be spaced at least six feet apart.
For more information, call 410-848-7272 or visit carrollcountyartscouncil.org.
LIVE MUSIC SCHEDULE
10 a.m.: Walt Michael & Co. (traditional string band)
11:30 a.m.: Walt Michael & Co.
1 p.m.: Randy Barrett & Friends (bluegrass)
2:30 p.m.: Port Righ (Celtic music)
