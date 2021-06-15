The Frederick Arts Council will host its annual Art in the Park with the Frederick Keys at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium on June 18.
Art in the Park starts at 7 p.m. at the Keys game.
The event, in its 15th year, brings together sports fans and art aficionados for a colorful night at the ballpark. The players will be outfitted in jerseys designed by local artist Lusmerlin Lantigua.
Jerseys will be auctioned off as keepsakes. To bid on a jersey, visit tinyurl.com/FACJerseyAuction2021. The online jersey auction ends at 10:45 p.m. June 18.
Additionally, there will be a silent auction of souvenir baseballs decorated by the Frederick Keys players, art-themed activities around the stadium for young fans, along with several plein-air artists stationed throughout the park.
All revenue from the baseball and jersey auctions will go to the FAC to support arts programming throughout Frederick County.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call 301-815-9939 or visit milb.com/frederick. If you’re a plein-air artist who would like to paint at the event, email info@frederickartscouncil.org to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.