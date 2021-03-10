Frederick artist Matthew Long was very excited for last year’s Cherry Blossom Festival in D.C.
Event officials had selected him as the official artist for the 2020 event and his colorful sketches were seen all over the promotional materials. But then COVID hit, and like many casualties of the virus, the annual festival was canceled.
Now this year, while the Cherry Blossom Festival is still not happening as usual, organizers have planned a virtual event and Long is once again involved.
He said recently in an email that while he was not selected as the official artist this year, he was invited to participate in some “COVID-friendly projects.” His submissions include a piece for the festival’s Art in Bloom display featuring 25 artists’ sculptures around D.C., and designing a vehicle for a porch parade set to feature 10 blossom-inspired art cars. Long said his car is the official art promo throughout the month. He said the car is a 2021 Toyota Venza and the art is a digital illustration on full color vinyl wrap.
The sculpture, called “Petal Party,” is made of fiberglass with a 325-pound steel substructure. A company that specializes in amusement park and set design produced it and Long created the colorful design with flat exterior latex paint with auto body grade clear coat.
Along with the porch parade and Art in Bloom set up, this year’s virtual festival will feature a livestreamed opening ceremony in partnership with the Japan Foundation, as well as a virtual Blossom Kite Fly, Pink Tie Party and celebration show. For more information and to register for the events visit nationalcherryblossomfestival.org/event-updates/.
The National Cherry Blossom Festival is a time-honored D.C. tradition that typically occurs every spring to celebrate the blooming of 3,000 Japanese cherry blossom trees that grow along the Tidal Basin. The trees were a gift from Mayor Yukio Ozaki of Tokyo City to Washington D.C., on March 27, 1912. This year’s bloom is slated March 20 through April 11.
