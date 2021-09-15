TAG/The Artists Gallery will host a talk and demo at 2 p.m. Sept. 19.
Tom Semmes will discuss inspiration and techniques that bring his recent oil paintings to life. The works in his show, “Sunlight & Water,” reflect his long-term interest in the nuances of light and the changing seasons of both urban and rural settings.
Karen Peacock will demonstrate her approach to the embellished photo transfers found in her series “National Treasures.” These colorful, multi-layered works depict a somewhat random selection of noteworthy Americans.
TAG is at 501 N. Market St., Frederick. See theartistsgalleryfrederick.com for details.
