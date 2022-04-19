TAG/The Artists Gallery presents “Obscured & Found,” a solo exhibit of contemporary still life oil paintings by Marie Riccio, through May 1.
An artist talk will be held at 3 p.m. April 23.
Riccio’s paintings invite viewers into a quiet space of subtle color adjacent to bold color choices. Composition plays an important role in her work, drawing the eye into and around the paintings’ color spaces.
In this series, she became intrigued by the properties of tissue paper. Despite its translucent nature, these papers obscure other elements, often with an unexpected visual weight. Riccio works from observation and while elements in the work are often obscured, others are found through the process of seeing. The tissue paper conceals elements hidden and inaccessible. The foreground objects often dominate the composition and keep the tissue paper at bay as it loomed over and into the spaces.
These paintings were primarily painted during COVID-19 lockdowns. Throughout the series, tissue papers remained a common thread, guiding the work as they obscured and revealed.
“It was not my intent, but as I found my way through painting the work for this exhibit, a set of still life paintings evolved into a series mostly connected by the subject matter of tissue paper,” Riccio said. “I became intrigued by the lightness of this paper that could float easily up into the air, its soft opaqueness drawing my attention. As I painted, these papers took many forms: appearing as solid barriers of concrete, walls, fences, even glaciers, or suggesting the facets of hard diamond. The forms obscured elements of the composition as they enabled me to reveal paintings I unknowingly intended.”
Riccio grew up in New York and lived in Philadelphia where she earned an MFA in painting from the University of Pennsylvania before moving to Rockville. Learn more about the artist at mariericcio.com.
TAG is at 501 N. Market St., Frederick. Gallery hours are noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sundays and by appointment. For more information, visit theartistsgalleryfrederick.com or call 301-228-9860 during gallery hours or call Riccio at 240-688-7701.
