WORLD PREMIERE FILM FESTIVAL DEBUTS FEB. 10-12 IN GETTYSBURG
Who Are We?: A Festival Celebrating the Films of Ken Burns kicks off Friday
Gettysburg, PA (February 6, 2023) – Gettysburg College’s Majestic Theater has announced guest speakers and breakout sessions scheduled for the first-ever film festival dedicated solely to the work of award-winning documentarian Ken Burns next February 10-12, 2023 in the historic theater located in Gettysburg, Pa. Experts in music, cinematography, filmmaking, criminal justice reform, and public policy will join Ken Burns in engaging with the public and Gettysburg College students in consequential conversations about the question Burns has explored in all of his films about American history: Who are we?
Special guests currently scheduled to attend include longtime Burns collaborators Geoffrey Ward, writer, cinematographers Allen Moore and Buddy Squires, as well as musicians Jay Ungar, Molly Mason, and Jacqueline Schwab, and exonerated Central Park Five member Kevin Richardson. Tracie Potts and Susan Eisenhower of Gettysburg College’s Eisenhower Institute will also offer their perspective during the festival. The festival is produced by Gettysburg College and the Majestic Theater in cooperation with Florentine Films and American Storyteller, LLC.
“Gettysburg is both a place of remembering and imagining,” said Ken Burns when the festival was announced in April 2022. “It is of course a burial ground for those who fought there – North and South – but it is also where President Lincoln imagined a new country, one where the values we associate with our country’s founding were given new meaning. I’m honored and so appreciative for this opportunity to share our films as part of this festival and to join many of my colleagues in a conversation about our art form – and our country’s history.”
Acclaimed musicians Jay Ungar, Molly Mason, and Jacqueline Schwab will present a breakout session on their collaboration with Burns on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 11:45 a.m. Musical performances by the trio have been essential ingredients in numerous Ken Burns film soundtracks since the 1980s. Most notably, Ungar’s composition “Ashokan Farewell,” and Schwab’s lyrical and evocative piano playing were hallmarks of the Grammy Award-winning soundtrack album of Burns’s groundbreaking 1990 series The Civil War.
On Saturday, Feb. 11 at 3:45 p.m., writer Geoffrey Ward will present a breakout session highlighting the craft of writing and producing documentaries, outlining the process from first ideas to finished scripts, as well as the relationship between the writing and filmmaking teams. Ward has worked with Burns since 1984, including as sole or principal script writer on The Civil War, The War, Baseball, and The Vietnam War, among many other films.
Kevin Richardson, an activist and one of the exonerated Central Park Five, will offer a post-film talk following The Central Park Five on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. Richardson was one of five teenagers convicted of the brutal 1989 attack of a jogger in Central Park after false confessions and improper use of forensic science. He and his co-defendants were exonerated and their convictions overturned in 2002 after DNA testing linked the attack to another man who confessed.
On Sunday, Feb. 12 at 11 a.m. Allen Moore and Buddy Squires will discuss the craft of cinematography and how it has been used to illustrate America’s history. Imagery and techniques used in Burns’s films have become an iconic part of American culture, and deepen audience connections with the material. Moore has served as director of photography on several of Burns’s films, including The Civil War, The Roosevelts, and Baseball. Squires has served as DP for nearly all of Ken Burns’s major works.
Also on Sunday, Tracie Potts and Susan Eisenhower of Gettysburg College’s Eisenhower Institute will take part in a post-film discussion about Episode 4 of The War, “Pride of Our Nation.” The episode covers D-Day and General Dwight D. Eisenhower’s leadership of American armed forces and will be shown at 1 p.m. Potts is the Executive Director of the Eisenhower Institute and a former Washington correspondent for NBC News. Susan Eisenhower is chairman emerita and expert-in-residence at the Eisenhower Institute. She is an expert in public policy, national security, energy security, and strategic leadership, and granddaughter of President Eisenhower. The Eisenhower Institute promotes the study of critical global issues and developing engaged citizens through its programs in Gettysburg and Washington, D.C.
All events comprising Who Are We?: A Festival Celebrating the Films of Ken Burns require reservations and many are free to attend, including breakout sessions with historians and filmmakers, screenings of various documentary episodes from Burns’s 40-year catalog, and a marathon presentation of all 11.5 hours of The Civil War. Limited tickets remain available for two thematic highlight reel presentations compiled and introduced by Burns on Saturday at $29 per person, per event, as well as many free events. Tickets for all festival events are available at the Majestic Theater Box Office, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, by calling (717) 337-8200 or online at www.gettysburgmajestic.org.
Who Are We:? A Festival Celebrating the Films of Ken Burns was inspired by a conversation between Gettysburg native and festival director Jake Boritt and his colleague Burns during the summer of 2020. Festival sponsors include Ken and Elizabeth Lundeen, David and Pauline LeVan, Monica E. Oss and J. Jay Mackie, Dave and Cynthia Salisbury, The Union Hotel, The Vesta Fund, and media sponsor WITF.
Gettysburg College is a highly selective national college of liberal arts and sciences located in Gettysburg, Pa. It has witnessed pivotal moments in American history since 1832. In close proximity to major urban centers in the Northeast, the college prepares students to do great work as leaders and active citizens in their professions, communities, nation, and world.
The historic 1925 Majestic Theater at the Jennifer and David LeVan Performing Arts Center is owned and operated by Gettysburg College, and has always enriched the cultural life of the Gettysburg community. When it opened, the Majestic was the largest vaudeville and silent movie theater in south-central Pennsylvania, and was modernized and updated throughout the 20th Century. The Majestic is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Today the world-class performing arts center features the 800-seat historic auditorium, two cinemas with stadium seating, an art gallery, café, and 20,000 square-foot backstage production facility. The theater is open year round with daily programming including live performances, first-run independent films and cinema classics, and serves as the rehearsal and performance venue for Gettysburg College’s Sunderman Conservatory of Music.
Explore and celebrate Black life in the United States through the eyes of photographer Joshua Rashaad McFadden on Feb. 9.
He will give a lecture from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. in the Marinoff Theater at Shepherd University and will read from his book “Joshua Rashaad McFadden: I Believe I’ll Run On,” from 5 to 6 p.m. at Four Seasons Books, 116 W. German St., Shepherdstown.
McFadden’s photography explores themes related to identity, masculinity, history, race, sexuality and the exploration and celebration of Black life in America
McFadden has mastered a wide range of photographic genres — social documentary, reportage, portraiture and fine art — and has used the medium to confront racism and anti-Black violence. His work includes a series of impactful photographs devoted to the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020.
McFadden is an assistant professor in the Rochester Institute of Technology School of Photographic Arts and Sciences. His book was published by Yale University Press in association with the George Eastman Museum, Rochester, New York, in conjunction with his first solo museum exhibition.
Both events are free and open to the public.
The Marinoff Theater is on the campus of Shepherd University at 301 N. King St. in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.
