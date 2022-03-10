Like so many women, especially those coming of age during the era of social media, Martina Maya-Callen struggled to reconcile the perceived imperfections of her body with the bodies of women in her newsfeeds and magazines.
This disconnect led to mental health issues and an eating disorder, and it wasn’t until she was in college, scrolling through thinspiration and pro-ana content online, that she found the voices of a few body-positivity activists and found a revelation in their messaging.
“I learned about body acceptance and self-love. It was this radical idea,” Maya-Callen said. “I saw activists in these groups saying, ‘No! You can love your body!’”
While studying art — as well as conflict analysis and dispute resolution — at Salisbury University, Maya-Cullen created the solo art exhibit “The Hidden Secret of Eating Disorders,” with a public art component that went viral. The inside of her sculpture depicted what it was like to have a negative body image, and the outside included whiteboards where people could write their messages of body acceptance, self-love, eating disorder awareness statistics and other empowering messages. Her Instagram post of the show got so many likes and comments, her phone stopped working. Within days, news outlets were contacting her for interviews, and she would soon appear in Yahoo! News, Cosmopolitan, Teen Vogue, Bustle, Glamour Magazine and Condé Nast, among other outlets.
“It was just mind boggling,” Maya-Cullen said. “Being authentic about my experience of being an eating disorder warrior and talking about body acceptance to my community had this major ripple effect, and I realized this was something much bigger than the art exhibition.”
Fast forward five years, and she continues the work she started at Salisbury through her organization Love Your Vessel International, which has taken her across the globe and ultimately landed her in Frederick.
This weekend, fans can join Maya-Callen and welcome Love Your Vessel to the community during a ribbon cutting ceremony and celebration beginning at 1 p.m. March 12 at 106 N. Market St., Frederick, as she officially opens a permanent space for the organization inside Give Rise Studio.
A YOUNG ACTIVIST
Maya-Callen’s involvement in social activism started long before her Salisbury exhibit.
Tiffany Carmouche, an artist and activist herself, took both her daughters — Maya-Callen and Rocky Callen, author of “A Breath Too Late” — to soup kitchens and homeless shelters as kids to help out, instilling in them from a young age the importance of uplifting one’s community.
When Maya-Cullen was just 6 years old, she was onstage performing social justice skits created by her mother, who is a strong believer in utilizing the healing power of the arts to effect social change.
By the time she was in high school, Maya-Cullen had created Hope in Lyrics, bringing together creatives to inspire action and dialogue around social issues. Through that project, she organized a benefit concert to raise awareness on suicide prevention.
“She’s always used her life, her voice, to make a difference in the world,” Carmouche said.
Carmouche admitted she was worried about Maya-Cullen’s “Hidden Secret of Eating Disorders” exhibit when it opened. “To be honest, I was worried for her because it was very vulnerable,” she said. “But I think it was needed. So many women go through this. I think as artists, being vulnerable is like giving a voice to the voiceless.”
Maya-Cullen’s exposure from that show — and its outgrowth, which became Love Your Vessel — would eventually land her a Fulbright scholarship that took her abroad to Argentina for the better part of 2019. There, she helped thousands of women — from first graders to college students to senior citizens — accept and love their bodies (Argentina has some of the highest eating disorder statistics in all of Latin America).
Seeing her message in outlets such as Teen Vogue was also inspiring, as she became a force to help shift the narrative surrounding body image.
“A lot of the magazines propel unrealistic beauty standards, so to be a voice of body acceptance within those platforms meant so much to me,” she said. “That was content I consumed when I was younger, so the idea that someone in middle or high school or older was able to receive that content on a platform like that just meant so much to me.”
“There’s statistics that the people we see on TV represent 6 percent of the population, but nearly 100 percent of the population feels self-doubt because they dont necessarily look like the TV and magazines,” she went on. “There are things like Frankensteining, where somebody in a magazine won’t even be one girl. It’s five girls — the legs of this one and the belly of this one and the nose of that one. It’s just terrifying that we compare ourselves to these images that aren’t even real.”
She’s also partnered with the National Eating Disorder Association to launch a virtual art exhibition that tells the story behind “The Hidden Secret of Eating Disorders,” as well as her story in the ensuing years since its inception. When the exhibit went live in 2021, it immediately went global. It was viewed on six continents within 48 hours.
“It was so exciting and immensely powerful to see that this is still so widespread,” she said.
LOVE YOUR VESSEL
Maya-Cullen, now 25, continues to make art, give talks and teach workshops about body positivity in various communities, often infusing art-making into the process of healing and acceptance.
“Everything kept building,” she said. “Each little step has led me to here.”
On March 3, Love Your Vessel was named a semifinalist in a collegiate entrepreneurship competition at George Washington University, where Maya-Cullen is working toward an MFA in social practice.
Love Your Vessel also recently partnered with OCA Mocha in Arbutus to present the group art show “Embodying Empowerment,” which opened March 7 and runs through early May.
“This show is all about the process of self acceptance of your body and celebrating the differences in our bodies,” said OCA Mocha founder Michael Berardi. “It’s a very emotional exhibit.”
The show includes a diverse range of work, such as photographic studies of bodies, abstract paintings exploring the process of self acceptance, as well as pieces about the struggles of eating disorders.
“We were looking for work that centered around the self and the relationship between the individual and their body, specifically self reflection and seeing your body outside of how you’ve been conditioned to see it,” said Alexis Tyson, arts coordinator at OCA Mocha.
But perhaps the biggest recent news is Love Your Vessel finding a home base. Maya-Cullen loves Frederick and said it feels like the perfect fit for the organization.
Love Your Vessel will host workshops and other events at Give Rise Studio, such as the upcoming Self Love Photoshoot and a stained glass heart workshop.
Her mother has attended Love Your Vessel workshops and events and has seen firsthand how her daughter’s work has inspired other women — and also herself.
“If I had a place like Love Your Vessel, how my life would’ve been different,” Carmouche said. “She’s helped me a lot. Body image is something that I still struggle with myself. I’ve gained weight, I don’t have the body I used to, and she has reminded me, ‘Mom, you’re beautiful.’”
