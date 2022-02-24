Baltimore County artist Kara Pugh Smith needed some inspiration during her isolated pandemic times and found a creative outlet that was not only perfect for her but went on to inspire others.
Now, more than 100 of her “Peeps” — handcrafted puppets made with plastic eggs — are on exhibit at Gaslight Gallery in downtown Frederick in the show “Isolation Celebration,” which runs through Feb. 28.
She took a few minutes to tell us the story behind this universe of fun and zany characters.
Are the Peeps your first foray into puppetry? I understand you also have worked in theater and film; can you tell me more about that? What, if any, other kind(s) of art were you creating prior to the Peeps?
Yes, this is the first time I've ever made puppets.
I’ve worked on films like “Bandits,” starring Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thorton and Cate Blanchett; “Ali,” starring Will Smith; some TV movies, “Call Me Claus,” starring Whoopi Goldberg; TV shows “Gilmore Girls,” “The Steve Harvey Show,” “Ally McBeal.” I worked behind the scenes — craft services assistant, prop manager, assistant stage manager.
My creative, personal art prior to my Peeps was rubber-stamping, greeting cards, papercraft, painting poetry, and earrings and bracelets. I also write and recite poetry.
Tell me about these eggs you found on a clearance rack after Easter. What material are they made from? Did they immediately spark the idea to create puppets with them?
The eggs were various colors, made of plastic and glitter.
On my way back home to Baltimore from Mexico [visiting friends] in March 2020, I was eager to work on the project “Serenity House,” directed by Gregory Branch, but it was canceled due to the pandemic. Things shut down. I was searching for something that allowed me to do a theatrical production and set design, create my own cast and have fun. This craft allows me to do all the things I love and bridge them together — my photography, poetry, staging, fashion and role play.
How many Peeps have you made? I understand more than 100 are at Gaslight Gallery
I’ve made over 200.
Wow. Are the characters real or fictional or a blend of both? Who/what are some of them based on?
The majority are fictional. I made the cast from “The Wiz” and Malvilyn Simpson Statham, one of the Clara Ward singers, inspired by a play I worked on with Gregory Branch called “The Wiz and Amanda Gorman.” All of the others are fictional.
Who are some of your favorite characters you’ve created?
Some of my favorite characters are Gus — he catches the bus, he’s a disgust someone you don't trust.
I made multicultural characters in all colors — blue, green, pink, purple, yellow, and they all have different moods and live in their own universe.
Chef T-Bone travels around the world and loves learning about healthy eating.
Sage is his friend and brings a lot of flavor to his life.
None of my Peeps have permanent names. If you would ask them where they live, they would say, “We have no address. We live where there is no virus, no drama, no masks, no gloves required … just a place where we go to celebrate and have fun!”
Where are some of the locations of your photos of Peeps out in the world?
At parks, on the lakes, Annapolis, the mall, grocery stores, airports, craft stores, restaurants, Las Vegas, California, food drives, church, Fells Point, Inner Harbor, Frederick, Happy Nappy Festival, Poets in the Park, Marcus Garvey Festival, Woodstock, Farm, Columbia, Voting Booths, Baltimore City Leaders & Citizens events and visits with family and friends.
How did creating the Peeps help you through the pandemic?
Yes! My Peeps have helped me with my anxiety and mental health through this pandemic. I created my own universe. Very entertaining. They were a great way to met new and interesting people. They became a great ice breaker. I’ve used them as a tool to meet and greet people and ask what are they doing to cope with this pandemic.
What has been the response to these puppets?
Everyone I encounter loves them. People will approach me and ask about them and offer ideas and suggestions on ways to use them.
People allow me to take pictures of them holding my peeps. I even have clips of interviews I did, asking them questions on how they view my Peeps and what they are doing to cope with the pandemic.
I am now in the process of writing a children’s book and short plays and will incorporate the Peeps characters into them using voiceovers and photos.
This was a recommendation by my family members who are also in the film industry.
I’ve met people, brought smiles, and made new friends.
I am celebrating this isolation. My objective is to have fun, learn through the arts, find new ways to entertain [myself] and others. Art in all forms heals and empowers, and that’s worth celebrating. Just think, it all started from an egg, giving birth to new ideas, dreams and new creations.
This interview has been edited for space and clarity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.