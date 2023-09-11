Art has been part of the history of national parks since the 1860s when Hudson River School painters captured the majestic Western landscapes that became our first iconic national parks. Their awe-inspiring works spurred Americans to preserve those lands for future generations. Artist George Catlin, during an 1832 trip to the Dakotas, was perhaps the first to suggest the idea of a national park. Catlin traveled extensively and noted that Indian civilization, wildlife and the wilderness were in danger unless they could be preserved “by some great protecting policy of government … in a magnificent park … a Nation’s Park, containing man and beast, in all the wild[ness] and freshness of their nature’s beauty!”
Today, there are artist in residence programs in more than 50 National Park Service units, which preserve the connection between arts and the parks. Catoctin Forest Alliance manages the local artist in residence program jointly with Catoctin Mountain Park and Cunningham Falls State Park.
Cindy Stockton Moore is the current Catoctin Forest Alliance artist in residence at Cunningham Falls State Park, from Sept. 10 to 24. She is a Philadelphia based artist who works with locally foraged, aqueous media to create multimedia animations, works on paper and site-specific installations. Moore’s experimental, often collaborative, videos screen in festivals and exhibitions nationwide and abroad.
During her two-week residency, she will be working on-site outdoors. Programming will include a Drawing with Nature workshop at Thurmont Regional Library from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 16. During this hands-on workshop for all-ages, participants will visually explore the Library Nature Trail, sketching windfall specimens from the forest trail, experimenting with locally foraged inks and charcoal, and learning more about the relationship of natural color and the forest ecosystem.
As part of National Public Lands Day, Moore will present an Invasive Ink program from 11 a.m. to noon Sept. 23 at the Concessions Building at South Beach in Cunningham Falls State Park at 14274 William Houck Drive in Thurmont. During the workshop, participants will learn about unwanted botanicals in the park, while painting with a palette of colors created by the artist.
Selections for the Catoctin artist in residence program are made by a panel that includes art experts from local colleges. In addition to accepting a variety of visual media, the program in 2013 began accepting written media as well.
The AIR art collection has been on exhibit at the Delaplaine Arts Center in Frederick, the Thurmont Library, the Emmitsburg Library and the Visitor Center in the Manor Area of Cunningham Falls State Park.
The program not only strengthens the bond between nature, art and the outdoors but the sale of the art produces funds to bring children to the parks for outdoor learning experiences.
