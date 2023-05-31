A few weeks ago, Mark Rothkopf was busy finishing up preparations for his solo exhibition, “Other Realities,” at Eastside Artists’ Gallery in Frederick, which will feature not only his photography, which has been his concentration for decades, but also an art form he rediscovered early in the COVID-19 pandemic: painting.
Rothkopf began drawing and painting when he was 7 years old. He went on to study studio art and art history at the University of Maryland College Park, but a few years after obtaining his B.A., he took a photography workshop in Putney, Vermont. Speaking of the head teacher of the workshop, Rothkopf said, “[Fred Picker was a] very charismatic, inspiring person. When I saw his work and his staff … I was forever changed.”
When Rothkopf took up photography and stopped painting entirely, which he now realizes was not necessary.
“The two aren’t mutually exclusive,” he said.
But Rothkopf was all in. He set up a darkroom and began experimenting with various cameras and lenses. He traveled the globe, especially enamored by what he describes as the “otherworldly.” Moved by Picker’s photos of Iceland, Rothkopf visited the country in 2001 and again in 2002.
“I literally felt like I’d left the planet,” he said.
As a photographer, Rothkopf was excited to be so far north in Iceland, where 21 hours of daylight each day allowed him even more time to take photographs.
“What a wonderful feeling I had never experienced — going out at 11 at night, that aura and eeriness, with good lighting,” he recalled. “I love things that are still and unusual. That’s why I called the show ‘Other Realities.’ I love the beach at 6 at night, when everyone has left, or the certain aura of a nighttime baseball game or that first time you step out in the snow — the stillness and quiet before anyone else [is out there].”
On one of his trips to Iceland, Rothkopf and a friend rented a car and took the Ring Road, which circles the island. In the middle of nowhere, surrounded by the landscape of Iceland, the car got stuck in the mud. His friend was near panic, but soon someone came along with chains and pulled their car out of the mud like it was an everyday thing, though Rothkopf and his friend felt they were in another realm.
Rothkopf shot Iceland in black-and-white and in color, with an accordian-style 4x5 view camera as well as a medium-format Pentax film camera. He is particularly tuned into angles, patterns, shadow and geometry. The Iceland photographs, along with photographs from Northern Canada that will be on display, were printed on silver gelatin paper in an old-style darkroom. A couple weeks ahead of the exhibition, he was still in the process of selecting additional photographs to feature. “Could be Greece, could be other world travels,” he said.
During the pandemic, Rothkopf was not out photographing the world. That’s when both of his best cameras broke simultaneously — and his printer stopped working. He took it as a sign. After all, brushes, canvases and pencils don’t stop working.
“I had this lifetime of great photographs, but what to paint?” Rothkopf asked himself.
A piece he recently painted is of a girl in fairy wings. Mark used to visit an annual fair with his daughter and friends, and they would photograph the activity around them. One picture he’d taken “had an Impressionistic feel” to it and was so filled with color and beauty, he had to paint it, he said.
Soon, Rothkopf added, “I was painting better than ever.”
Rothkopf’s advice to developing painters is the advice he most appreciated: “Find who you love and copy them.” If there’s a painter or style of art that draws you, he says, you will learn a lot by copying it first. Rothkopf practices Impressionism by copying artists like Renoir, Sargent and John Waterhouse.
Gothic influences trickle into Rothkopf’s paintings, as well as the music of Procol Harum, a band he says is underrated.
Rothkopf said his daughter sometimes wonders how much his craft would have developed over the years if he’d dedicated himself to painting — or at least not dropped it completely for photography. But Rothkopf said he likes to look forward, not backward.
“My brother had tickets to Woodstock, but we didn’t go because we didn’t want to walk that far,” Rothkopf added. “We probably should have gone, but you can’t look back.”
One thing Rothkopf does reflect back on are the experiences that have influenced his art, including his mother’s encouragement and how it felt when she hung up his creations. “For all her shortcomings,” he said, “she did that right.”
Kari Martindale is a writer and Pushcart Prize-nominated poet and spoken word artist who has been published in various literary journals and anthologies and featured in events and readings across Maryland. She sits on the board of Maryland Writers’ Association, co-edits the literary magazine Pen in Hand, and holds an MA in linguistics.
