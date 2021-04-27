Stop by The Muse on May First Saturday for an opening reception of featured artist Vicki Clarkson.
Clarkson will be on hand to answer questions about her latest series of works from 2 to 4 p.m. May 1 at The Muse, 19 N. Market St., Frederick.
See https://www.facebook.com/shopthemuse/events for more information.
