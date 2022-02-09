During February, TAG/The Artists Gallery will showcase its associate members. They offer 2D and 3D works inspired by nature, architecture and mechanical components.
The show runs through Feb. 27 with an artist talk at 2 p.m. Feb. 13.
By divorcing the form from the function of mechanical components, Gillian Collins conveys the importance of these vital but unnoticed engineering feats in her paintings, asking the viewer to contemplate the foundation of our technological advancement. Using traditional oil paint and mixed media, Collins blends historic classic realism with contemporary abstraction to convey the importance of these vital, but unnoticed man-made components
Photographer Tom Dorsz gives viewers a different ways to see the world. He enjoys the thrill of the hunt looking for that special place or subject that he can photograph, whether it's walking along a trail in the Everglades or a snowy path in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. He regards his photographs as a powerful tool to raise awareness, represent change and improvement to our environment while also showing the beauty of the world we live in.
Luc Fiedler explores the relationships between the physical and metaphysical worlds. Many of the elements within the compositions are either found in nature or have man-made connotations. These suggestive forms are derived from his studies and interest in all sciences, ranging from the microcosm to the macrocosm. Fiedler’s sculptures are realized through various processes, including forging, foundry and fabrication methods.
Emphasizing the local color, Sandra Fritter draws inspiration from the natural environment to create representational paintings. Pushing color beyond what others might see, she captures a variety of hues and brings freshness to her landscapes and figurative works.
Tina Miller’s fascination with crows has been influential in her recent work. She portrays the common crow in their local environment and exhibits their mystery that has influenced cultural and religious myths found around the world. In her diverse artwork, she uses oil, acrylic and collage to depict these birds in flight and when their wings come to rest.
The work of TAG’s newest associates, Christine Mayo and Carol Williams, will also be represented, along with the gallery’s full members.
TAG is at 501 N. Market St., Frederick. See theartistsgalleryfrederick.com, or call 301-228-9860 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.