Join Andrea McCluskey and Lisa Tayerle at an artist's talk about art and artmaking at NOMA Gallery from 7 to 8 p.m. July 15 at NOMA, 437 N. Market St., Frederick.
Call 240-367-9770, email nomagallery2@gmail.com, or go to nomagalleryfrederick.com for details.
