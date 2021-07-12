Jan and Cathy.jpeg
Jan McIntyre-Creager, left, with Cathy Wilkin.

TAG/The Artists Gallery will present a talk from 3 to 4 p.m. July 17 featuring artists Jan McIntyre-Creager ("A Circe in a Square") and Cathy Wilkin ("Hindsight 20/20”), both of whom are showing their work this month at the gallery.

All of the pieces in McIntyre-Creager's show present a circle placed within a square. While the subject matter is simple, the execution is not. The artist has retained her sophisticated and meaningful use of color, as well as scrupulous attention to technique.

Wilkin's new art has elements of surrealism with a dash of dark humor. She calls the eight works in this series her "COVID paintings,” as they reflect her disconnect during 2020.

TAG is located at 501 N. Market St., Frederick. See theartistsgalleryfrederick.com for more information.

