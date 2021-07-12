TAG/The Artists Gallery will present a talk from 3 to 4 p.m. July 17 featuring artists Jan McIntyre-Creager ("A Circe in a Square") and Cathy Wilkin ("Hindsight 20/20”), both of whom are showing their work this month at the gallery.
All of the pieces in McIntyre-Creager's show present a circle placed within a square. While the subject matter is simple, the execution is not. The artist has retained her sophisticated and meaningful use of color, as well as scrupulous attention to technique.
Wilkin's new art has elements of surrealism with a dash of dark humor. She calls the eight works in this series her "COVID paintings,” as they reflect her disconnect during 2020.
TAG is located at 501 N. Market St., Frederick. See theartistsgalleryfrederick.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.