This winter, the YMCA of Frederick County began an Artistic Swimming Club in the hopes of building a competitive youth program. The program is open to those ages 8 to 14 and is taught by Jessica Gearhart.
Artistic swimming, formerly and more commonly known as synchronized swimming, has been admired since its start in the early 1900s. Honored for its uniqueness and beauty, it’s a combination of swimming, dance, music and gymnastics. Swimmers require strength, endurance, flexibility and artistry.
Instructor Jessica Gearhart was a competitive artistic swimmer and is also a music teacher with Frederick County Public Schools. She has coached state champion athletes at the high school, college and master’s level.
“It is my goal to generate interest for this amazing sport and challenge our local youth to discover their hidden passions and talents,” she says.
This summer, the YMCA will facilitate two one-week-long artistic swimming camps scheduled for June 20 to 24 and July 18 to 22 at the Natelli Family Y.
more information, email smeddaugh@frederickymca.org, or visit frederickymca.org/camps.
