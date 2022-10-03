Artists Brenda Silberman and Rebecca Womble Carpenter will present “The Art of Untold Stories,” a mixed-media show, from Oct. 8 through Nov. 2 in the Frederick Community College Mary Condon Hodgson Art Gallery.
The exhibit opens to the public with a reception for the artists from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 15 in the Visual and Performing Arts Center lobby.
Brenda Silberman is a mixed-media artist and photographer who resides in Frederick. Her photography of abandoned prisons, asylums, mills and towns, as well as her passion for collecting found objects are reflected in her assemblages and collage.
Her artwork celebrates the beauty of the worn and weathered textures and the patina of age to create new stories. Current works combine the remains of old art, frames, needlework, books and found objects to tell “Shadow Stories.”
Her work has been exhibited in juried shows regionally and in magazines.
Rebecca Carpenter has loved taking photos with her Kodak camera and creating art with lots of materials since she was a girl growing up in North Carolina. As an adult, she and her husband have lived all over the country. She taught art while he served in the Army, and she added travel to her love of photography and mixed media.
More recently, she’s been busy working on several mixed-media series, mostly with the figure in different spaces.
“Even with the same dress, each person creates such a unique story,” Carpenter says. “Even in the same space, the story changes with the passage of time and the uniqueness of person in the space.”
The gallery is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, contact gallery manager Wendell Poindexter at 301-846-2513 or wpoindexter@frederick.edu.
