The City of Gaithersburg invites artists to submit applications to exhibit and sell their works in the Arts Barn City Shop. Selected artists will have the opportunity to display their artwork in the City Shop from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024.
Artists will also receive an advance invitation to apply to be part of the Holiday Artisan Market on Nov. 11, 2023, and the Spring Artisan Market on May 5, 2024.
A panel of jurors will review the applications received during the call and select the artists for the upcoming year. The criteria for review includes the originality and technical achievement in the medium and the type and price of work appropriate for the Arts Barn’s typical patron. Please note, all art must fit in the City Shop area within cubicles that are 14” by 14” by 12” — a typical print bin, or a notecard rack. There is no wall or floor space.
There is a $20 application fee for City of Gaithersburg residents and a $25 fee for nonresidents who are new to the program. Exhibitors must be 18 years old or represented by a parent or guardian. Artists do not have to reside within the City of Gaithersburg limits to participate. All artists must have a current Maryland Sales and Use Tax Certificate.
The City retains 30% commission for sales.
Application forms and more information are available online.
Both current and new artists may apply. All applications and fees must be received by 5 p.m. May 26.
