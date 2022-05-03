The Frederick Arts Council is trying to buy Sky Stage, one of Frederick’s prominent arts facilities.
The council also is trying to get a grant to put a semi-retractable roof on the open-air venue. The roof would allow the venue to host events rain or shine.
The city’s aldermen are expected to vote Thursday night on whether to accept a $200,000 grant from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development to go to the Arts Council.
The money would help with renovations to the Sky Stage facility, including adding permanent restrooms and building the semi-retractable roof.
The city is also considering providing the Arts Council with $300,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money to go toward buying the facility, which the council currently leases.
The Frederick Arts Council, which leases the facility at 59 S. Carroll St. and programs the entertainment, is looking to buy the property and make it a permanent performing arts facility, the city’s chief administrative officer, Marc DeOcampo, told the aldermen at an April 14 budget hearing.
The Arts Council originally approached the city about buying Sky Stage on the council’s behalf and the city owning the facility, Mayor Michael O’Connor said.
“I’m not necessarily eager to become a landlord of that facility, but I said maybe we can have a conversation about a contribution where you would own the facility,” O’Connor said.
Louise Kennelly, executive director of the Arts Council, declined to say more on Tuesday about the possible purchase, citing ongoing negotiations.
The property, which dates back to before the Revolutionary War, is owned by Rusty Hauver. It was severely damaged and lost its roof in a 2010 fire.
The aldermen would approve the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development grant as part of the consent agenda for the aldermen’s meeting Thursday. That part of the meeting contains various items considered noncontroversial and which are usually approved collectively in one vote, often without discussion of individual items.
The facility’s roof will have pieces that can be put in or taken out depending on the weather, Kennelly said.
The council learned very quickly when Sky Stage opened that it tends to rain a lot in the afternoon during Frederick summers, she said.
“It’s not convenient for anyone involved,” she said.
The new roof will allow the venue to operate as an indoor-outdoor amphitheater.
The restroom facility with three stalls will be added first, replacing the porta-potties currently used.
They need flushable toilets to get a permanent occupancy permit, Kennelly said.
Work on the roof is expected to start in the fall.
While a city memorandum prepared ahead of Thursday’s meeting listed the initial cost of the project at $388,000, Kennelly said the final design of the roof is still being worked out, and the project’s final cost hasn’t been determined.
The city’s economic development department has recommended that the aldermen approve the grant for the Frederick Arts Council. Kennelly said the city invited the organization to apply for the grant.
“The national attention that the adaptive reuse project has received has also encouraged new tourism to Frederick,” the city memorandum said.
Sky Stage has won numerous awards since it opened, including a Coda Award, a competition for the top 100 international art and design entries, and a spot on the public art “Year in Review” list from the Americans for the Arts Public Art Network in 2016, which recognizes the top 50 public art projects in the country.
Meanwhile, the $200,000 in state funds will help the council make progress on needed changes to the facility. It would have to raise additional money.
“Obviously, 200,000 [dollars] gets us very, very far down that road,” Kennelly said.
