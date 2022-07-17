James Marshall Green loved the arts, and he knew that a community that offers a thriving arts scene must also be a community that supports its artists.
He died in 2018 and made provisions through his estate to continue supporting Frederick County artists for many years to come.
“The James M. Green Fund provides support to individual artists just when they need it the most, coming out of a two-year pandemic that zapped so many of their ability to make a living,” Frederick Arts Council Executive Director Louise Kennelly said. “This grant will help artists get back on their feet.”
Born in Walkersville, Green graduated from Frederick High School and spent several years in college before joining the Army.
After his discharge, Green worked in Washington and eventually found his way home to Frederick. He worked as a court reporter and gave his time and energy to the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Frederick and the Kiwanis Club of Frederick.
He traveled extensively and found great joy in vocal and instrumental music and theater. And he loved a good classic movie.
The James M. Green Fund recently distributed grants to support 19 Frederick County artists who practice in a variety of areas, including dance, visual, music, multimedia, literature and balloon art. The fund provides each artist with a stipend to be used for living expenses, transportation, the provision of health care, or other expenses that would prevent these performers from living the life of “the starving artist.”
Christine Galante, a dancer for decades, teaches and performs in Frederick County. She said grants like those from The James M. Green Fund have been important in helping artists thrive over the past several years.
“When you’re an individual artist, the ability to find and receive support in your own community is crucial,” Galante said. “This funding is literally putting artists to work in their own communities and creating opportunities for growth and prosperity.”
We thank the generous donors across the county who support our local artists. The Community Foundation supports many arts-related grants and scholarships that benefit not only students and artists, but also the broader community that gets to enjoy the show.
Elizabeth Y. Day is president and CEO of The Community Foundation of Frederick County, a nonprofit that connects people who care with causes that matter. It works with individuals, families, businesses, and organizations to carry out their charitable intentions through educational scholarships and grants to nonprofits. To learn more about the Community Foundation, visit www.FrederickCountyGives.org.
