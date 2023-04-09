Abby-Bowman-trailer.jpg

Shepherd University senior Abigail Bowman is hard at work on her capstone final college project — something she hopes will change the way art and artists are viewed in West Virginia. Bowman is creating ARTtrek, a box trailer turned mobile gallery that will travel the state exhibiting the work of West Virginia artists.

Bowman, who is from Morgantown, West Virginia, said a comment from one of her professors about how it would be nice to have a mobile art gallery sparked her idea. She will graduate in May, earning a bachelor’s degree in art with a minor in business administration.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription