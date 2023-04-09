Shepherd University senior Abigail Bowman is hard at work on her capstone final college project — something she hopes will change the way art and artists are viewed in West Virginia. Bowman is creating ARTtrek, a box trailer turned mobile gallery that will travel the state exhibiting the work of West Virginia artists.
Bowman, who is from Morgantown, West Virginia, said a comment from one of her professors about how it would be nice to have a mobile art gallery sparked her idea. She will graduate in May, earning a bachelor’s degree in art with a minor in business administration.
“When I was coming around to my capstone, I was trying to think of ways to connect everything,” Bowman said. “I am also very passionate about West Virginia and Appalachia and making our state better and bringing more people into it and bringing a little bit more color to our state. It was just a combination of everything.”
The box trailer is approximately 17 feet long, seven feet wide, and seven feet tall. The outside is decorated with the ARTtrek logo. Her mother’s business, WV Living magazine, is sponsoring the project. Bowman has been busy painting the interior and outfitting it with lighting and the wall hardware needed to hang art.
“It’s pretty basic on the inside but my goal is that the art is the showcase,” she said.
The trailer will move through the mountain state, promoting aspects of West Virginia culture and art, and it will provide the public more access to emerging West Virginia artists. After she graduates, she anticipates ARTtrek will be a part-time passion.
She hopes to take the trailer across the state offering exhibits by various artists. Bowman credits the classes she took in both art and business and the experiences she has had at Shepherd with helping her conceive of the project and bring it to fruition.
