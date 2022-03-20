Rebecca Pearl is showing new equestrian artwork at ArtistAngle Gallery in downtown Frederick. An opening reception and wine tasting will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. March 25 at ArtistAngle Gallery, 124 S. Carroll St., Frederick. Call 240-285-3758 for more information.
Artwork, wine and horses: Rebecca Pearl hosts a gathering to show her latest equestrian artwork in downtown Frederick
Lauren LaRocca
Features Editor
Lauren LaRocca is features editor at the Frederick News-Post and also works as an herbalist and astrologer.
