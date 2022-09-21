It truly goes back even further, but if you want to, you can use 1939 as perhaps the biggest turning point in the evolution of popular music in America. Why is that? Blue Note Records opened up shop. And Blue Note Records, as we know by now, provided — and continues to provide — a wide-reaching platform for African-American artists to thrive, as those artists bless this nation with their musical ethos.

Without jazz music, without rhythm and blues music, there would be no pop music, and, as it goes, jazz music and rhythm and blues music, along with their many variations, have been perfected and originated primarily by African-American artists. That influence has found its way into every piece of pop perfection for decades, from The Beatles and the Temptations all the way to Mariah Carey and Bruno Mars.

