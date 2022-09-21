It truly goes back even further, but if you want to, you can use 1939 as perhaps the biggest turning point in the evolution of popular music in America. Why is that? Blue Note Records opened up shop. And Blue Note Records, as we know by now, provided — and continues to provide — a wide-reaching platform for African-American artists to thrive, as those artists bless this nation with their musical ethos.
Without jazz music, without rhythm and blues music, there would be no pop music, and, as it goes, jazz music and rhythm and blues music, along with their many variations, have been perfected and originated primarily by African-American artists. That influence has found its way into every piece of pop perfection for decades, from The Beatles and the Temptations all the way to Mariah Carey and Bruno Mars.
And yet, through all that rich history, an argument can be made for some of that effect’s most overlooked work also being its most innocent. The timeframe was the early 1990s. On one end, hair metal was giving way to grunge, which was giving way to alt rock. On the other, a resurgence in silly, non-offensive rap music designed solely for the mainstream — let’s call it hip-pop — was dominating airwaves, both in the visual form (MTV) and the sonic form (any FM radio dial).
Some of the most prominent artists at the time had their names spelled out in lights for everyone to remember. There was Coolio, who was an outlier with “Gangsta’s Paradise,” his Very Serious Song that dominated charts and proved even a guy with wacky hair can lack a sense of humor once he got salty about Weird Al taking his story from the streets to the barns (of the Amish).
Still, there was no denying the infectious West Coast Funk of “Fantastic Voyage” or the fun of “1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin New).” Even when the man born Artis Ivey decided to get tender when he crafted “C U When U Get There,” his knack for hooks ultimately lasted the test of time – there simply isn’t a kid of a certain age alive who used to go to school dances that doesn’t immediately hear that song and begin to mine that awkward field of feelings whenever those melancholic first chords hit.
Others didn’t have as much luck evoking obvious feelings. Even if you know 80% of the words to Vanilla Ice’s “Ice, Ice Baby,” chances are they don’t make you tear up. What they do accomplish, however, is access to a time machine that transports you to a very specific time — both in your own life and in the complicated evolution of pop music. Here’s a white guy appropriating Black music while sampling a Queen song on which David Bowie sang. If that’s not a snapshot of the weird early years of a weird decade, it would be hard to find what is.
But, as Oasis would say only a few years later, “Don’t look back in anger,” and the odd thing about early ’90s hip-pop music is that nobody did, indeed, look back in anger. It’s currently the year 2022, and the Great Frederick Fair is hosting Coolio and Vanilla Ice, as well as Montell Jordan, Rob Base, Tone Loc and Young MC. That means you’re going to get “It Takes Two,” “This Is How We Do It,” “Wild Thing” and “Bust a Move,” among other classics that you probably can’t name but most certainly can recognize — all on a Thursday night in 2022 in Frederick, Maryland.
And you want to know what? It’s most likely that you’ll have at least eight fanny packs of fun as you recognize them. Say what you will about nostalgia and dismiss whomever you’d like on the grounds of being one- or two-hit wonders, but the last time these artists were on top of the world was the last time innocent hip-pop existed. From there, it wasn’t long before mainstream music began to very slowly, but very surely, migrate toward EDM and a European influence that detached itself from the grit of, say, West Coast hip-hop or the soul of something like modern-day funk.
That’s why the I Love The ’90s tour isn’t a cash grab as much as it is an opportunity for both artist and fan to re-live some of the most memorable days of their lives, all while paying homage to the final moments in pop music history where happy-go-lucky hip-pop truly had influence. It points to a time in American popular cultural history that is beloved for reasons beyond singalongs and house parties; it’s indicative of a bright light that shone freely before a darkness set in, ready to complicate things. Goodbye to being 13 years old and dancing your face off to “Jock Jams”; hello to being 17 and aspiring to live like Fred Durst.
And nobody should want to live like Fred Durst.
So many aspire to live like they did in the 1990s, a time when life felt much more innocent, the music hit a little lighter, and the pop rhythms were dominated by a groove that felt far more musical than it would end up feeling on FM radio a few decades later.
If 1939 was a year that ushered in one of the most important record labels in the last century of American music, one night in 2022 can revisit that groundwork and set the table for a celebration of the sounds that defined so many of our formative years, just like Blue Note did for an entire genre more than 80 years ago.
“Do you want to ride with me?” Coolio asks repeatedly toward the end of “Fantastic Voyage.” If he’s going where it looks like he’s going, low-riding his way back into the year 1994, who among us could possibly ever consider denying such a fantastically fun trip?
Colin McGuire has been in and out of bands for more than 20 years and also helps produce concerts in and around Frederick. His work has appeared in Alternative Press magazine, PopMatters and 72 Hours, among other outlets. He is convinced that the difference between being in a band and being in a romantic relationship is less than minimal. Contact him at mcguire.colin@gmail.com.
