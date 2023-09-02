BOOKS-ARIZONA

Midway in Denis Johnson’s 1983 novel, “Angels,” a character is sweltering outside a Phoenix supermarket. The summer heat has made the parking lot “a shimmering lake of molten asphalt.” The car’s AC hardly makes a dent: “The unit was feeble against the heat; when it blew in her face, her knees felt hot.” It’s a moment of foreshadowing — the atmosphere is growing increasingly oppressive, and all sorts of things are about to go bad.

Much of Arizona gets hot in the summer, and after a decade of living in Phoenix, I’ve learned to accept 110-degree days with a certain aplomb. I hydrate. I don’t walk out to the patio in bare feet. I quietly pray that my son won’t ask to go out for a little baseball hitting practice at 3 in the afternoon.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription