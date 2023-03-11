BOOKS-GARFIELD

"All the Knowledge in the World: The Extraordinary History of the Encyclopedia" by Simon Garfield.

 William Morrow

Once regarded as a masterpiece, the high-water mark of collective erudition, the 11th edition of the Encyclopaedia Britannica (1911) is now best known for the egregiousness of its articles on race and ethnicity. Meanwhile, its entry for "woman" was trimmed down after the editor realized the 29-volume set was shaping up to be too large for its specially built bookcase. This was still a dramatic improvement on the first edition, which devoted a withering four words to the topic: "the female of man."

One of the salutary lessons of Simon Garfield's lively and informative history of the encyclopedia, "All the Knowledge in the World," is to watch out for the prejudices and the constraints — material and commercial — that lurk in the background wherever we see the promise of universal knowledge. The word "encyclopedia" — not classical Greek, but a 16th-century coining — implies "learning in the round," but what this might mean will be forever in flux.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription