The Asian American Center of Frederick held its first Asia on the Creek event along Carroll Creek on Saturday.
The event featured a variety performances and activities to celebrate May's Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days for $19.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days at $14.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
The Asian American Center of Frederick held its first Asia on the Creek event along Carroll Creek on Saturday.
The event featured a variety performances and activities to celebrate May's Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.
The event represents the centerpiece of the Asian American Center of Frederick’s “culture series,” on the creek that began last year, TJ Sydykov, director of operations at AACF, said during a phone interview Friday.
AACF “provides this cultural education that is otherwise pretty difficult to obtain in Frederick County,” Sydykov said.
The event's main stage was decorated with red lanterns, flags of various Asian countries, and red, gold, and green fabric.
The stage hosted performances from 19 different groups, and the colors that adorned it reflected those in the AACF logo, said Elly Sedita, event organizer and commuity liason at AACF.
The event also featured an Indonesian food catering business, face painting, and a bouncy house for children, as well as henna drawings and a chance to make slime.
The 19 performance groups put on demonstrations of music, dance, and other types of art from countries including India and Vietnam.
One performance group, Chin Daiko, demonstrated a form of folk dance and drumming called Eisa that originated in Okinawa.
The group, which preforms in the region but the members enjoy coming to Frederick, said co-leader Sean Hewitt. “The setting is wonderful” he said.
Hewitt wore a traditional man's head wrap he said was called a Sa-ji. The bright fabric on the outfit he donned is called bingata, and the light blue of their group's distinguishes it from other Eisa groups in the area, he said.
Hongvan Nguyen of Arlington read a poem titled “The Joy of Spring” in both English and Vietnamese, accompanied by music performed on a Vietnamese erhu, a type of flute.
The poem, “The Joy of Spring,” was written by her friend, The Linh Nguyen, she said in an interview after her performance. Nguyen said she was representing The Vietnamese Karaoke Club in Virginia.
“I’m honored to be here, to celebrate the month of Asian-American heritage,” she said. "I’m proud of my original country, even though I am a U.S. citizen," she said.
Nguyen said she was born in Saigon, Vietnam but came to the U.S. and the area about 30 years ago.
Peter Too, 42, of Frederick, said he saw the event on Facebook and decided to attend, along with his three-month-old son, Logan Too.
In addition to his son, Too, who is a dog trainer, attended with his girlfriend, Ashley Brand “just to experience the Asian-American culture,” he said.
“I like all the performances,” he said.
Frederick resident Cyril Quiambo, 30, an accountant, attended with her husband and child.
Her mother, Evangeline Quiambo, sang the national anthem, and a family friend was one of the organizers, she said.
“The food is delicious,” Cyril Quiambo said. “I feel like Asian food never disappoints.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Drive through the fire station parking lot to purchase a dinner that includes 1/2 BBQ chicke…
Coupon for a free laser tag or round of golf from Adventure Park USA, first 200 kids receive…
Explore the home of Frederick's pioneer family, the Brunners. Built in 1758, it is the oldes…
Bluegrass music. Wayne Wiles, previous owner of Cactus will be celebrating his 82nd birthday…
Service Above Self Charity event benefiting the What Would Stew Dew charity, which provides …
Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 7 p.m. Cost per person this includes 9 pack of all game…
We welcome community submissions to our calendar. Post your events in the full calendar, under "Calendar & events" above.
Drive through the fire station parking lot to purchase a dinner that includes 1/2 BBQ chicke…
Coupon for a free laser tag or round of golf from Adventure Park USA, first 200 kids receive…
Explore the home of Frederick's pioneer family, the Brunners. Built in 1758, it is the oldes…
Bluegrass music. Wayne Wiles, previous owner of Cactus will be celebrating his 82nd birthday…
Service Above Self Charity event benefiting the What Would Stew Dew charity, which provides …
Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 7 p.m. Cost per person this includes 9 pack of all game…
Open to all levels of acoustic musicians and vocalists. Spectators, families welcome. Sandwi…
Join The CASF as we conclude our 2022-2023 season with selections from the concerts which we…
Every Saturday through Oct. 7. Home-made, home-grown. One of the largest farmers markets in …
Explore the home of Frederick's pioneer family, the Brunners. Built in 1758, it is the oldes…
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.