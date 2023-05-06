Asia on the Creek
Parissa Shabbir, 13, left, and Raisa Fahreen, 22, perform a dance as part of the Asia on the Creek event Saturday along Carroll Creek in Frederick.

The Asian American Center of Frederick held its first Asia on the Creek event along Carroll Creek on Saturday.

The event featured a variety performances and activities to celebrate May's Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Josie Hsu, 14, of Baltimore, performs a piece of music on the guzheng, a traditional Chinese stringed instrument, during Saturday's Asia on the Creek event in downtown Frederick.
Phi Nguyen, left, performs a piece of music as Hongvan Nguyen recites a poem Saturday during the Asia on the Creek event.
Members of the performance group Chin Daiko perform along Carroll Creek Saturday during the Asia on the Creek event.

