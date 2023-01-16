Shepherd University’s Department of Contemporary Art and Theater will hold open auditions for the spring production of Steve Martin’s comedy “Picasso at the Lapin Agile,” on Jan. 24 and 25 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Marinoff Theater. Callbacks may be held Jan. 26, if necessary. Director kb saine will cast four to five women and six to seven men of all races and abilities to play characters ranging in age from 20 to 70.
This long-running off-Broadway absurdist comedy features Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso in 1904 at Parisian café Lapin Agile just before the famous scientist transformed physics with his theory of relativity and the celebrated painter inflamed the art world with cubism.
In his first stage comedy, Martin plays fast and loose with fact, fame and fortune as the two geniuses muse on the century’s achievements and prospects and other fanciful topics with infectious dizziness. Other characters adding to the absurdity are Picasso’s agent, the bartender and his mistress, one of Picasso’s lovers, a countess, elderly philosopher, idiot inventor, and charismatic dark-haired singer appearing from a later era.
All those who audition are asked to prepare a 45- to 90-second comic monologue and a joke of their choice. Those without prepared monologues will be provided with a passage to read from the script. Shepherd theater majors and minors should be prepared with headshots and resumes; all others are encouraged to bring a photo of themselves. Everyone will receive an audition form to fill out onsite. No appointments are necessary. Actors will be seen as they arrive. Comics and Elvis impersonators are especially encouraged to audition. Production dates are April 6, 8, 13 and 16.
Questions about auditions should be directed to kb saine at ksaine@shepherd.edu. Those interested in technical theater roles should contact Chase Molden, technical director, at cmolden@shepherd.edu.
