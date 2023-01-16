Shepherd University’s Department of Contemporary Art and Theater will hold open auditions for the spring production of Steve Martin’s comedy “Picasso at the Lapin Agile,” on Jan. 24 and 25 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Marinoff Theater. Callbacks may be held Jan. 26, if necessary. Director kb saine will cast four to five women and six to seven men of all races and abilities to play characters ranging in age from 20 to 70.

This long-running off-Broadway absurdist comedy features Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso in 1904 at Parisian café Lapin Agile just before the famous scientist transformed physics with his theory of relativity and the celebrated painter inflamed the art world with cubism.

