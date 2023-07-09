The Washington County Playhouse Dinner Theater will hold auditions for Stephen King’s “Misery” on July 13. Sign-in begins at 6 p.m., and auditions begin at 6:30 p.m. at The Playhouse, located at 44 N. Potomac St., Hagerstown.
The thriller follows successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon, who is rescued from a car crash by his “No. 1 fan,” Annie Wilkes, and wakes up captive in her secluded home.
“Misery” contains adult language, themes and violence.
This production will be directed by Rennes D. Carbaugh and assistant directed by Shawn R. Martin. All roles are open. Swings and/or understudies will be cast or considered. Must be 18 or older to audition. Be prepared to perform cold readings from the script, and provide a headshot and theatrical resume if possible.
Roles are non-union and paid via per-performance stipend. Additionally, those cast will be given the opportunity to join the restaurant service staff (if legally eligible, and following training) where they may earn gratuities.
Performance dates are Sept. 15, 16, 22, 24 (matinee) and 29 and Oct. 1 (matinee), 13, 14, 15 (matinee), 20, 21 and 22 (matinee).
Follow Lauren LaRocca on Instagram @karmarocca.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.