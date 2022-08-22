Come sing with the Frederick Chorale! The Chorale will auditions for new members on Aug. 28th and Sept. 11.
Led by Heidi Ackerman, the Chorale is a 50-voice, auditioned chorus committed to excellence in performing choral music for the benefit of the community.
Candidates should have a pleasing voice and basic sight-reading skills, should employ good vocal production techniques and should love choral singing.
Not ready for a full audition? Come sit in an open rehearsal and see what it’s like to sing with the group. Rehearsals will open on Oct. 16 and 23 and Nov. 6 and 13.
