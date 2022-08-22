BG 72 Choral - LD (copy)
Buy Now

Members of the Frederick Chorale rehearse for a Christmas show.

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

Come sing with the Frederick Chorale! The Chorale will auditions for new members on Aug. 28th and Sept. 11.

Led by Heidi Ackerman, the Chorale is a 50-voice, auditioned chorus committed to excellence in performing choral music for the benefit of the community.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription