Chris Haley, performer, author, historian and filmmaker, will share personal insights on the occasion of his celebrated uncle’s 101st birthday.
This virtual lecture at 1 p.m. Aug. 11 concludes a series of events in Alex Haley's memory to commemorate the centennial of his birth.
Alex Haley's book “Roots” and the subsequent televised miniseries was a landmark event inspiring a groundswell of interest in both genealogy and African-American history.
Son of the author’s youngest brother, Julius, Chris Haley is the director of the Study of the Legacy of Slavery in Maryland program at the Maryland State Archives and is carrying forward the family’s legacy in many ways. As a speaker, he has spoken primarily on Black history, genealogy and self-empowerment. Join Haley to learn about the impact of this incredible family on understanding our shared heritage.
