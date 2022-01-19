Mary Burns is passionate about educating the Frederick community about the connection between good food and good health. And what better way to do that than to let people experience the health benefit of nutritious foods firsthand?
A Middletown native, Burns opened her cold-pressed juice company, Aurora Juice Co., in November 2021, in the midst of working toward a nursing degree. Her all-natural fruit and vegetable juices are packed with vitamins, minerals, enzymes and antioxidants, and they’re made right here in Frederick.
Here’s our short conversation with her.
What was your introduction to juicing?
I lived on the Eastern Shore of Maryland for a period of time with my fiancé. That’s where he is from. Two friends of mine started their own cold-pressed juice business, and I fell in love with it. When my fiancé and I traveled, I began looking for cold-pressed juice wherever we went. Once I moved back to Frederick to finish my nursing degree, I realized there were no cold-pressed juice options here, which led me to start Aurora Juice Co.
Have you, or others you know, experienced health benefits from juicing? If so, what were they?
I have experienced health benefits of cold-pressed juices. It is condensed with vitamins and minerals, which all our bodies crave, and since it’s packed with nutrients in a liquid form, I can feel the benefits right away.
Two examples. If I am feeling tired in the middle of the afternoon, I do “shot-o-clock.” I drink one of my 2-ounce pineapple ginger shots [made with pineapple, ginger and lemon] and am wide awake for the rest of the day.
Second example: I had a friend who was feeling drained and disconnected. He drank my [8-ounce] Sweet Beet drink and instantly felt revitalized and energized.
Also, cold-pressed juice is much different than your average juice. I process my fruits and vegetables with my commercial juicer from GoodNaturePro. Cold-pressed juice allows all the vitamins, minerals, enzymes and antioxidants to be extracted from the fruits and vegetables. Most juicers use a heating process [or] heating component, which will burn off most of those essential nutrients.
What had you been doing prior to nursing school and your juicing company?
Before nursing school, I had gone to art school and was a bartender. I love taking care of people and being there for someone in need.
Bartending and art brought joy to my life, but I wanted more fulfillment. My mother is a nurse, and she has made such a content life for herself and her three daughters. I decided I wanted the same. That is what led me to apply to nursing school at Frederick Community College and Frostburg State University.
My mother is an oncology nurse and has seen patients being treated in clinical trial her whole career. Once I got into nursing school and began learning about disease processes, nutrition and outpatient programs, I decided I wanted to try to reach for outpatient nutrition and nursing and create something for myself and hopefully others in the future.
This might sound like an obvious question, but in your own words, how do the two career paths — nursing and your juice company — relate?
Most people think of nursing as a hospital job. I want to think about doing community nursing and how to educate our community on how to live healthy lives.
I believe my juicing business will create an outlet for me on health and wellness for the Frederick community. I want to educate our community on disease processes and how to combat them.
I have begun doing posts on my social media accounts called “Wellness Wednesdays.” Every Wednesday, I post benefits of a certain fruit, vegetable or herb.
What’s behind the name Aurora Juice Co.?
Around the time I started this business journey, my sister was supposed to visit Iceland and see the Aurora Borealis. The colors of this natural phenomenon is what inspires the colors of my juices.
Where do you source your fruits and vegetables?
I source my fruits and vegetables from FoodPRO and The Common Market. I strive to have as much local and organic produce in my juices as I can.
What’s your most popular juice?
It’s hard to say what the most popular drink is. Some people rave about the Pineapple Mint. Others are in love with the Sweet Green. Also, others are in love with our health shot and our lemonades. It is really a personal preference.
I have also created a cleanse.
I am so proud that these drinks each shine on their own, and I will be adding more drinks to my menu soon.
