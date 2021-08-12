Like other artists, Austin Litz turned to the world of cryptoart, as a result of boredom and curiosity during the no-touring days of the pandemic. A year-round touring musician, Litz challenged himself to create one soundbite per day during the height of the pandemic and sell it online in crypto markets.
This went on for about four months, and the result is a new music project, cryptoWAVEradio, and a new direction for Litz.
“I’ve always wanted to be a producer. I’ve been loosely produced music for about 10 years, very much for fun, as a hobby,” he said. “Over COVID, I decided I wanted to be a producer as my main career path because live music disappeared.”
Litz lives in Frederick and is probably best known for his role in the family band, aptly called Litz, which has toured, mostly regionally, for eight years. Litz earned a degree in music and technology, making him well-suited to pull off these new EDM endeavors, whether created in the studio or in front of a live audience.
He loves playing in a band (which he emphasized repeatedly), but producing is a different animal altogether, and one that he wants to explore further. While he’s produced music for years, he never set everything aside to focus on it exclusively until the pandemic more or less forced him to.
“I love music production. It is very satisfying, the self-sustainability. I can wake up in the morning and be in my studio all day, and at the end of the day, I have an amazing piece of art that I can post on the internet and share with people, and they can experience it. I love the band and will work with them forever, but to write a song, teach it to my band, get to a studio to record live — that’s, like, six to nine months of work.”
He decided to make one music NFT (non-fungible token) every day. He kept up with his #everydaychallenge for about 120 episodes, sharing his screen live on various social media sites to give fans a glimpse into his creative process. He helped educate people, too, on production techniques he uses.
But what began as a daily exercise in producing music — not to mention learning about cryptocurrency — quickly morphed into a new artistic project with some legs of its own.
“I didn’t mean to make it a project,” he said. “It just kind of happened. I was making it, and people started sayin, ‘Hey, I like this stuff. You should do it live.’”
The music is eclectic EDM, textured with warm saxophone, flute and vocals, which Litz supplies himself. (Asked what instruments he plays, Litz responded, “Well, I don’t play the drums … that well.”)
He plans to release a full-length album at some point “soon,” he said.
While he’s presented his cryptoWAVEradio project in front of live audiences a few times in the area, essentially DJing and playing a recording of tracks he’s created, his Aug. 13 show will mark his first live cryptoWAVEradio show, complete with live vocals and instrumentation, multimedia displays and dancers at The 8x10 in Baltimore. The show also includes comedy, as he puts it.
“I just try to be an internet meme,” he explained, “because that’s what NFTs remind me of. The vaporwave aesthetic is kind of a joke, and there’s a lot of ’80s-vibe electronica music, which is kind of a joke, but it’s also really great art. I’ll make jokes like, ‘Give it up for my drummer, MacBook 2013!’ And some of the songs are thematically funny.”
“Most of the songs are about spiritual transformation, and there’s a very deep meaning behind them,” he went on, “but I don’t want to come off too strong, so I just wrap all of my philosophy and Buddhist teachings and yogic sciences in a bubble of comedy, so people don’t notice I’m being super serious.”
This sentimentality is echoed by the dancers at the show.
“What I really resonate with in his music is he has so much intention behind every song, and he is able to capture deep emotions but also allow space for lightheartedness and joy to come through,” said Hannah Sherman, aka Katriella, one of three women who will perform a combination of choreographed and improvisational dance at the live show in Baltimore. “I think in the dance, we’re able to capture that, too, because we can have very emotive dances but also be goofy and silly and fun and sexy, whatever it is that fits with the music. That really drew me into his music.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.