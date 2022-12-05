Michael W. Twitty, an award-winning culinary historian, food writer, teacher and author, will join the free, online Contemporary Conversations series of Montgomery County Public Libraries at 7 p.m. Dec. 10.
Twitty will discuss the connection between the foods and traditions of the African Atlantic and the global Jewish diaspora.
Although there is no charge to participate, online registration is required.
Twitty has appeared on “Bizarre Foods America” with Andrew Zimmern; “Many Rivers to Cross” with Henry Louis Gates and, most recently, “Taste the Nation” with Padma Lakshmi.
His books “The Cooking Gene” (2017), “Rice: A Savor the South Cookbook” (2021) and “KosherSoul” (2022) have received great acclaim. “The Cooking Gene” was a finalist for The Kirkus Prize and The Art of Eating Prize. It was a third-place winner of the Barnes & Noble Discover New Writers Awards in Nonfiction. It also won the 2018 James Beard Award, making Twitty the first Black author to earn that award.
The Contemporary Conversations series is a community forum to discuss cultural and current issues with renowned authors and journalists and to engage in enriching dialogues.
Previous speakers in the series include Kojo Nnamdi, David Ignatius, Charles Lane, Hena Khan, Michelle Singletary, Dinaw Mengestu, Joshua Johnson, Haben Girma and Jarret Krosoczka.
