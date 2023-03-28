Brad Podliska, who grew up in Monrovia, recently released a book on the 2012 Benghazi attack and Congress’ investigation into it.
“Fire Alarm: The Investigation of the U.S. House Select Committee on Benghazi” offers an insider’s view of the politically divisive Committee and details why it failed to deliver an accurate assessment of the events and potential shortfalls surrounding the September 11, 2012, terrorist attack that killed four Americans.
He talked with 72 Hours about what went into researching and writing the book, which is available online and at bookstores.
How did you get interested in military and international affairs?
Both of my grandfathers served during WWII, and I heard their stories growing up. In college, I took Army ROTC classes and was close to joining up and getting a commission but didn’t.
After getting my degree, I became an intelligence analyst at the Department of Defense, so I focused on international affairs and studied different countries. In 1999, I decided to go ahead and join the Reserves. I went to work as a staff officer with the U.S. Joint Forces Command in their intelligence shop. So I was literally doing the same things on the military side as I was doing in the civilian world. Some days I would go in civilian clothes, and the next week, I would be on orders working the same issues but for a different command.
Obviously you continued to pursue higher education. What did you pursue?
The DOD has an educational assistance program where they would pay for it, but you would have to complete it on your own time. I was able to get a master’s degree in security studies from Georgetown University. Then I took a leave of absence from the DOD to get doctorate in international affairs from Texas A&M. My dissertation focused on why the U.S. uses military force laterally.
How did all of that lead to your work on Congressional inquiry into Benghazi?
I was working for DOD when the attack on Benghazi happened in 2012. When the committee was stood up, I emailed my resume and was hired within two days of the interview by Chairman Trey Gowdy based on my DOD background and experience.
But your experience didn’t work out the way you had anticipated, right?
I was hired for my intelligence and defense military background, but when I got there, it became a free-for-all, in terms of the research you’d be doing. I had studied research methods and had 14 years of analyst experience, so I started to chart it all out.
But once Hillary Clinton’s emails became a very public matter in March 2015, the committee made a sharp turn toward focusing on that. I was told to start rolling with the team, or else. It was a fairly apolitical investigation before the emails came out, but from that point, they missed some substantive things.
All of this also happened to line up with my Reserve commitment, so I was let go even though there is USERRA protection (the protection military members have with their employers while fulfilling military obligations). During the legal proceedings, their argument was that Congress is the only employer that didn’t have to follow it.
What possessed you to write a book about that experience?
I wanted to conduct the investigation as if I was still working there. I used all the publicly available documents and sifted through 24,000 pages of Congressional records. I conducted it as objectively as possible and came to different conclusions than they did.
The book became an examination of how political Congress was. The first part of my book is about partisan warfare and the second part is the objective analysis. It is an academic textbook for graduate students, but anyone with an interest in Benghazi would have interest. However, we are talking about a more general reader book as well.
Why was it important for you to do so?
It is important because, at this point in time, what the American people have been told about the Benghazi attack and the response simply doesn’t match reality. If you talk with the average person, the people truly want their government to give them the truth and want to hold people accountable. We had neither of that. Senior officials should have been held accountable for the deaths of the four Americans.
Now that it has been published, what are you doing now?
I am currently going around the country giving academic talks. The goal is to have the book at university libraries so it can serve as a research manual. I am also a professor for the U.S. Air Force’s Air Command and Staff College in Alabama.
This interview has been edited for space and clarity.
Shuan Butcher is a writer, nonprofit professional, event planner and avid traveler. He writes from Frederick.
