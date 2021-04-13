The Curious Iguana in partnership with Evangelical Reformed United Church of Christ presents an author talk and Q&A with Diana Butler Bass, who will discuss her latest book, “Freeing Jesus,” at 7 p.m. April 15.
This event is free but registration is required at https://forms.gle/LkwAxzJjwCjf8LQ56.
The award-winning author of “Grateful” goes beyond the culture wars to offer a refreshing take on the comprehensive, multi-faceted nature of Jesus, keeping his teachings relevant and alive in our daily lives.
"How can you still be a Christian?"
This is the most common question Bass is asked today. It is a question that many believers ponder as they wrestle with disappointment and disillusionment in their church and its leadership. But while many Christians have left their churches, they cannot leave their faith.
In “Freeing Jesus,” Bass challenges the idea that Jesus can only be understood in static, one-dimensional ways and asks us to instead consider a life where Jesus grows with us and helps us through life’s challenges in several capacities: as Friend, Teacher, Savior, Lord, Way and Presence.
“Freeing Jesus” is an invitation to leave the religious wars behind and rediscover Jesus in all his many manifestations, to experience Jesus beyond the narrow confines we have built around him. It renews our hope in faith and worship at a time when we need it most.
Purchase a copy of “Freeing Jesus” in-store or online at curiousiguana.com.
