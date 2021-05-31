Join Curious Iguana at 5 p.m. June 6 for a virtual event with Shannon Brescher Shea, who will discuss her book “Growing Sustainable Together” and answer questions on Google Meet.
About Growing Sustainable Together: Drawing from cutting-edge social-science research, parent interviews and experiential wisdom, science writer and parenting blogger Shannon Brescher Shea shows how green living and great parenting go hand in hand to teach kids kindness, compassion, resilience and grit — all while giving them the lifelong tools they need to be successful, engaged and independent.
This event is free, but registration is required online at curiousiguana.com.
