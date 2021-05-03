Join author Erika Montgomery in conversation with her editor, Alexandra Sehulster, as they discuss “A Summer to Remember,” Montgomery’s debut novel.
Experience the salty breeze of a Cape Cod summer as it sweeps through the sparkling, romantic and timeless novel, tinged with a love of old Hollywood.
The virtual book talk will be held via Google Meet at 7 p.m. May 11.
This event is free, but registration is required via the Curious Iguana website. Go to curiousiguana.com/event/erika for details, to register, or to purchase the book.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.