Jason Love, who has served as the Columbia Orchestra music director since 1999, will step down from his position on June 30.
During his time with the organization, the orchestra has more than doubled in size. Under his direction, the orchestra averages 11 classical concerts per season, as well as two pops concerts, educational concerts and chamber performances. In the fall of 2022, the orchestra presented a free classical concert at Chrysalis at Merriweather Park, an outdoor venue, with an audience of more than 1,200 attendees.
“Jason has been an important part of our orchestra, organization and community for many years and I am sad to see that he will not hold the same role, but at the same time, happy that he is embarking on a new journey, creating opportunities to make an impact in new ways,” says Columbia Orchestra board of directors president Melissa Sandlin Gahagan.
In addition to masterworks such as Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9, “From the New World” and Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 3, Love has also brought the works of new composers Anna Clyne, Clarice Assad, Carlos Simon and many others to the community.
During the pandemic, Love was responsible for creative programming, which brought the music of the orchestra into many homes. The At Home Summer Series, which premiered in July 2020, featured interviews with composers, arrangers and former artists, along with recorded performances of the Columbia Orchestra.
Ask Jason kept patron participation high, as the maestro answered submitted questions covering varying musical topics, from selecting program music to the role of the concertmaster.
Love has received numerous accolades during his tenure, including the prestigious American Prize for Orchestral Programming, a Peabody Heritage Award for Outstanding Contributions to Music in Maryland and a “Howie” Outstanding Artist Award.
“The idea of leaving the orchestra I love so much and who makes me feel so loved is more than a little scary,” says Love. “They’ve been my focus for about as long as I can remember. But if I turn to some other interests now, I feel very confident this orchestra has such a strong identity and proud history they will attract a new music director who will help them reach the next generation.”
