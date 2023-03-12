Jason Love

Jason Love

 Cassidy DuHon

Jason Love, who has served as the Columbia Orchestra music director since 1999, will step down from his position on June 30.

During his time with the organization, the orchestra has more than doubled in size. Under his direction, the orchestra averages 11 classical concerts per season, as well as two pops concerts, educational concerts and chamber performances. In the fall of 2022, the orchestra presented a free classical concert at Chrysalis at Merriweather Park, an outdoor venue, with an audience of more than 1,200 attendees.

