When award-winning photographer Wing Young Huie started out, he was mainly focused on aesthetics and his own idea of what made a good photo.
But as he began photographing people for the public art projects for which he’s become known, he began to take a different approach.
“The photo is just a way to get back to the story,” he said.
Wing visited Frederick this week to work on a project of portraits on the Golden Mile.
The project will use images from Frederick residents to create a series of images to be displayed in streetscapes such as the sides of buildings and in windows.
When Wing tells students he takes photographs of strangers, their common response is “that’s creepy,” he said.
But it’s a way for him to get outside his personal, cultural and technological bubbles and confront his assumptions.
He wants to push others to get outside of their own worlds and find humanity in others.
“We live in a polarized society,” he said.
When it comes to capturing his own subjects, sometimes it takes minutes to find a photo that works. Other times, he’ll spend weeks figuring out how to get the right shot.
But he knows that finding the “right” picture is intensely subjective.
Sometimes it’s not so much the composition or lighting of a shot but the person you choose to photograph that makes a great shot.
“Trying to define what a good photograph is is like trying to define God: Everybody’s got a different answer,” he said.
The Golden Mile was identified as a creativity zone during the development of the Frederick Arts Council’s public art master plan, said Louise Kennelly, the council’s executive director.
A consultant they used had worked with Wing before, and suggested him.
Some of the project’s design will depend on which businesses allow their property to be used for displays, Kennelly said.
Some may be large pictures on the sides of buildings, while others may be smaller photos inside businesses.
“It will all depend on who’s willing to partner,” Kennelly said.
The master plan identifies the Golden Mile as a redevelopment area for the city and an area to promote sustainable redevelopment.
Public art and other cultural activities can help accomplish goals for community stability and the economic transformation of the Golden Mile, according to the plan.
People can send their submissions of portraits taken on the Golden Mile to info@frederickartscouncil.org by March 31.
