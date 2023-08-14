To celebrate children’s return to school and provide resources for families, the Frederick Rescue Mission will host a community Back to School Blessing event at their downtown Frederick campus, 419 W. South St., from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 21.
Party festivities include free hot dogs, activities for children and the opportunity for personal prayer ministry for children as they return to school. Guests will also receive free goods, including children’s clothing — specifically T-shirts, socks and underwear. Free items are available while supplies last.
The event will be held rain or shine. No RSVP is required. However, children must be present to receive clothing items and snacks. For more information, call 301-695-6633.
Donations of new T-shirts, socks and underwear for youth in kindergarten through 12th grade are gladly accepted. Items can be dropped off at 419 W. South St. in downtown Frederick in person to receive a tax receipt or after hours in the donation bins. In-person donations with a tax receipt provided are accepted Mondays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesdays through Thursdays from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Donation bins are also accessible after 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and all day and evening Saturdays and Sundays.
The Frederick Rescue Mission is a Christ-centered ministry that has served the city and the surrounding areas for nearly six decades. Learn more at therescuemission.org
(1) comment
Outstanding! I’m certain the material goods will be put to good use and the blessings are highly unlikely to cause the students any harm.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.