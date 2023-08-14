IMG_4536.JPG

To celebrate children’s return to school and provide resources for families, the Frederick Rescue Mission will host a community Back to School Blessing event at their downtown Frederick campus, 419 W. South St., from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 21.

Party festivities include free hot dogs, activities for children and the opportunity for personal prayer ministry for children as they return to school. Guests will also receive free goods, including children’s clothing — specifically T-shirts, socks and underwear. Free items are available while supplies last.

 

Tags

(1) comment

public-redux
public-redux

Outstanding! I’m certain the material goods will be put to good use and the blessings are highly unlikely to cause the students any harm.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription