For over a decade, there has been a party in Frederick nearly every week, and everyone’s invited.
Chris “DrumWize” Ousse, who’s from Frederick, is one of the original members of the Baker Park Drum Circle, which meets most Tuesday nights near the College Avenue bridge. Though Ousse was an originator of the circle, he does not consider himself a founder — or leader, for that matter.
“We’re a rhythm community circle,” the Frederick resident said. “We represent the community, music and non-judgement.”
Since 2010, the number of attendees has varied from season-to-season, week-to-week and hour-to-hour. They typically only play when the temperature is over 60 degrees, but they’ll frequently bring a small Coleman grill to start a fire for warmth. As an Eagle Scout, Ousse said he is able to dispose of the coal safely.
There are about five regular drummers most weeks, and they are typically joined by about three or four others, though frequently more will drop by. Often people just walking by are invited to pick up an instrument. Others like to listen. Ousse said people have brought blind and deaf children to take in what he calls “a sensory feast.”
Ousse is frequently asked what newcomers can expect.
“My ultimate answer,” he said, “is come for yourself, expect to drum, and if one other person comes, you’re lucky.”
Ousse grew up near Frederick Community College and regularly attended concerts in the area. He noticed the absence of a local drum circle, though circles existed in nearby Harpers Ferry and Martinsburg, West Virginia.
He quickly became drawn to the Baker Park bell tower, knowing a drum circle requires good acoustics and rain protection. The popular park in the center of Frederick seemed to fit the bill.
“This is a great town with this long history. The bandshell right there — that’s music town,” Ousse said.
The group doesn’t play for any particular cause outside of inclusivity and the sheer enjoyment of it. It’s informal, but those who gather tend to play consistently from about 7 to 10 p.m. each Tuesday without taking significant breaks.
They play mostly drums but also bring other types of percussion instruments and noise makers. When it comes to the drums themselves, they draw from several different cultures, including West Africa, the Middle East and Latinx.
No experience is needed to join in.
Another original member, Brandon Barnard, will frequently bring a flute or a didgeridoo to play along with the drummers. Barnard has also attended and drawn inspiration from a well-known drum circle in Washington, D.C.’s Malcolm X Park.
The Frederick group stopped meeting for a period of time due to COVID-19, and they also required masks during high-transmission periods. Ousse said they haven’t had any outbreaks within the group and are grateful for the safety of playing outdoors.
On a recent Tuesday evening, Miles Coker and his niece Paloma McWilliams decided to join the group on their way home from the Edward P. Thomas Memorial Pool at the park.
Paloma, 8, said she enjoyed drumming in school music classes and was excited to watch and participate. They were immediately given a lemon shaker and a cowbell.
“We wanted to dance and we wanted to play music,” Paloma said. “I like making music, and I like people watching us.”
“It takes almost no skill,” Coker added.
Most onlookers and community members seem to enjoy the music, too.
Daylynn Wright, a pianist, is one of the original drum circle attendees. She joined the group at the suggestion of Ousse. “I had an idea of how to keep rhythm, so I’ve kept coming ever since,” Wright said. “It’s incredible what can happen, how people come out and work together.”
She enjoys the social component of the drum circle and said people who join in will then sometimes see each other around town, through volunteering, church or yoga classes, giving them a sense of community.
Each week, the person who sits in the chair in front of the base drum sets the rhythm for everyone else to follow. Sometimes that person is Ousse’s mom.
“Whoever sits in the big chair is the heartbeat of the drum circle,” he said. “People can come and go and get whatever they need from it.”
A beauty of the circle is that on any given week, attendees could be 10-year regulars or just people hanging out at the park. Sometimes they’ll like it so much, they return the following week.
“It’s always different,” Ousse said. “You never know what to expect.”
