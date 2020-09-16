Plenty of trees are growing in Baker Park and photographer Harriet Wise has managed to capture close-up images of many of them. Now, those images are available for viewing at NOMA Gallery.
Her show, “Trees on my Walk,” opened last Friday with all of the restrictions of COVID-19 and will remain on display through Sept. 27 at the downtown North Market Street gallery.
Wise said in an email that the first three days of the show welcomed more than 100 people, safely social distanced.
The show features what Wise called “major trees and interesting close-ups from a specific area of Baker Park.” The photos span various seasons and include the Slippery Elm, a Copper Beech, the Corkscrew Willow, and many more. Wise said she noticed the “magnificent trees” during daily walks around her neighborhood after moving to Kline Boulevard three years ago.
NOMA Gallery is open 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays, noon to 8 p.m. Saturdays, and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Restrictions include eight visitors at a time, with masks required. Wise is also available to open the gallery during the week.
Along with displaying the photos at the gallery, Wise has planned an online artists talk for Sept. 17, accessible at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9303016033?pwd=MjljQ2xWNi9lcWV2WE9RTFMrbllxZz09.
(0) comments
