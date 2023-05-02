As May settles in, so does the schedule at Sky Stage, one of Frederick's most decorated music venues. Kicking off its music season for 2023 this weekend is Baltimore band Eat The Cake, who dub themselves an indie hip-rock soul band and are known for their eclectic approach to songwriting.
72 Hours caught up with the band to talk about playing in Frederick, recording at Tree Top Studios, how they each got into the group and their need for more backup singers.
First, I usually start with how things came to be. How did the band first get together, and how did everyone initially get into music?
Mzz, our lyricist, was a solo emcee who wanted to perform with a live band, so she sent out an all-call for band members and Ladie Clair, our guitarist, was the first to respond. Nate, on bass, got into music because when he would go over to his grandfather's house who played the classical guitar, he would often pick up the guitar and play as a little boy and that's when he fell in love with music. Jared, our drummer, was introduced to the drums because he was a metal drummer and he fell in love with the music. Ladie Clair, on guitar, comes from a family of musical talent. Mzz, the lyricist, was influenced by her father who was a self-taught guitarist and pianist who loves country music. Wifty, our singer, was also influenced by her father, who is a Sierra Leone musician. And Nychele, another singer, has been singing since she was a child in the church choir.
I’ve listened to a few tracks, and they are really great. How did your musical style evolve in a project like this?
Our musical style evolved from hip-hop to an alternative genre we have coined as hip rock and soul. Mzz is hip-hop, Ladie Clair brings the rock, and the singers bring the soul.
I read you’re from Baltimore. How is the Baltimore music scene going currently? Are there still a plethora of artists in Baltimore?
Baltimore has some very talented creatives here, whether it's art, music, fashion or whatever. There is a strong passion for creativity here.
What do you think could the local music scene be doing better?
There could be more collaboration among artists and venues to do greater-quality shows and create greater-quality experiences with music lovers.
Have you ever been to Frederick to play?
We have not played in Frederick before, but we have been there to record at Tree Top Studios. We had a great time, and we are looking forward to performing at Sky Stage. We did a Studio Tour with Tree Top Studios on their YouTube page.
What would be your dream show lineup? You get only three other acts to choose from in addition to you.
Our dream show is actually to tour the U.K. and perform with other dope bands. Some bands we would love to line up with are Brittany Howard, Rage Against The Machine and N.E.R.D.
It’s so hard to make money from music these days. Do you have a unique strategy you use in order to make it profitable, or is money not even something you care about?
We are still trying to figure this part out [laughs]. But we are definitely going to expand our merch soon.
What’s the rest of the year look like for you? More playing? New music? Take us through 2023.
We are working on recording our album, and we are looking for more backup singers, all the while playing shows all summer. Our next show after this is Karma Fest. That's on June 24 and 25 at the Steppingstone Museum at Susquehanna State Park in Havre de Grace.
Colin McGuire has been in and out of bands for more than 20 years and also helps produce concerts in and around Frederick. His work has appeared in Alternative Press magazine, PopMatters and 72 Hours, among other outlets. He is convinced that the difference between being in a band and being in a romantic relationship is less than minimal. Contact him at mcguire.colin@gmail.com.
