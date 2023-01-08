LIFE-ART-GREATMIGRATION-1-BZ

Some journeys begin on foot, with a frightened glance over the shoulder and a rush into the night. But Larry W. Cook Jr.’s great migration began with the click of his camera lens.

In 2019, during a single devastating year, the 36-year-old photographer and assistant professor at Howard University lost two people he loved dearly: the single mother who had raised him, and his younger brother and best friend. So Cook Jr. picked up his camera and went in search of the only person still living from his birth family — his father, Larry W. Cook Sr., who had been absent from his sons’ lives for most of their childhoods.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription