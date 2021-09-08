Baltimore Americana duo The Honey Dewdrops, will take the Weinberg Center stage at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 as part of the Tivoli Discovery Series, an emerging artist concert series featuring up and coming artists.
Tickets are $10 online or pay-what-you-want at the door. Tickets can be purchased at weinbergcenter.org, by calling the box office at 301-600-2828, or in person at 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick.
Laura Wortman and Kagey Parrish, together known as The Honey Dewdrops, have long felt the push and pull between their original roots in the Appalachian mountains of Virginia and their current home in Baltimore. Artistically, Wortman and Parrish are inspired by American folk and traditional music and their sound expands on that style and showcases the dynamism and intimacy of musical duos. The Honey Dewdrops have released six albums and toured internationally since 2009, with more than 1,000 shows under their belts on stages such as A Prairie Home Companion, Merlefest, Celtic Connections and the Bluegrass Jamboree. The duo's latest collection of songs, “Anyone Can See,” was released in March 2019. They plan to release a new album of original songs in the spring of 2022.
A complete listing of artists and performers scheduled for the 2021-2022 season can be found at weinbergcenter.org.
