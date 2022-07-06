To come back is to mean you once went away. And to Baltimore area singer-songwriter Ben Dehan, going away can prove how essential returning to what you love can be.
Having toured the country with pop-punk band American Diary more than a decade ago, DeHan, a few years ago, made the decision to put music down in favor of a more conventional life. The problem? Setting that passion aside proved to provide a hole in his psyche as he struggled to maintain happiness without a creative outlet at his fingertips.
And so, ultimately, after years away, he only recently made a decision to return to the art he loves so much — this time, with his now-finance cellist Lauren White. Included in that return will be a visit to the Frederick area at 3 p.m. July 9 at Smoketown Creekside. That performance follows a recent show that saw the songwriter, along with White, play at Monocacy Brewing.
“Frederick is always fun,” DeHan said in a recent interview. “People love music in Frederick, and we love playing there.”
DeHan is reintroducing himself to crowds across the country as he releases new material. His latest single, “Comeback Kid,” addresses the story of how determined he is to maintain a life in music. Its video, shot at the Recher Theatre in Towson, sees DeHan not only perform but also relive some of his former life with American Diary as blips of archived footage appears throughout the end product.
The video shoot was a special night for DeHan, he said, as his former band was the final full band to play at the popular music venue before it closed (members of the band All Time Low followed his group’s performance with an acoustic set of their own). It wasn’t until after he saw the final edit of the video that he realized he was working with something special, he said.
Speaking of something special, DeHan was quick to point out how unique a career in music can be. And while it might have once been something he thought he may never pursue again, he’s now as happy as ever to be on the grind, performing, writing, creating and enjoying his time reconnecting with an art that continues to be instilled deep within him.
“Being a musician — we choose to do it,” he explained. “It’s more work than any other job I’ve ever done in my life. It’s nonstop. But I love it. I love music, and I don’t even feel like I have a choice in the matter. It’s like walking out of one side of the room and coming out the other. Practicing, writing, responding to fans — it’s my life.”
A prominent component to that equation is his decision to release songs in a methodical manner. Instead of releasing a group of tracks in a traditional LP or EP format, DeHan is taking an approach that includes him releasing one song about every six weeks. While the most recent of which is “Comeback Kid,” the singer noted that more new music is coming sooner than later.
Even so, he misses the way it used to be, he said, as he is accustomed to the full-length album approach that dominated music releases for decades. Though it’s a sign of the times in today’s world, the singer lamented how special LPs used to be — and to some, still are.
“An album is a snapshot of time and it captures something,” he noted. “I have a lot of respect for songs grouped in that way. We try to do EPs right now and think hard about what the theme is. The part that does tie it in — the singles mentality — is the way that we release music now. For example, when we release an EP, we’ll do a single every six weeks. We’ll do every song and then release the EP as a whole. It’s just what keeps people’s attention right now. This is our full-time job, so we’re trying to make a living. We need to keep people excited about each song, so a lot more thought goes into it. There’s a strategy now that wasn’t there back then.”
Another strategy DeHan is preparing to tackle is one a little more personal: In September, the singer is set to marry White, both his partner and his collaborator. The decision to spend their lives together comes after the pair grew together romantically in recent years. In fact, as DeHan joked, he didn’t even know White played cello before the COVID-19 pandemic began. Still, the partnership has proven to enrich both musicians’ lives, be it on or off stage.
“Honestly, it’s made us a stronger couple because we had to learn how to navigate conflict as a couple,” White said while reflecting on the dynamic as both a couple and bandmates. “For me personally, it’s a really cool way for us to spend our time together. We’re both busy people, and I think if one of us wasn’t a part of this, we wouldn’t see each other. Practicing sometimes — yeah it sucks, and you don’t want to practice every single day, but we can because we live together. It ends up becoming quality time as a couple.”
As for what’s next — outside of the Frederick performance and the September wedding — DeHan noted that he plans to release another song in about three weeks. From there, the plan is to head back into the studio early next year for what he hopes will be a full-length release. For now, though, he’s content performing songs both old and new across the country all the while raising money for the projects he has on his plate via a GoFundMe campaign.
Through it all, however, the one thing that remains consistent as he grows is his commitment to the songwriting craft — and that goes far beyond merely coming back.
“This is my livelihood,” he said. “We’re learning how to make smarter decisions just to kind of keep going. We know we have to roll with the punches.
“At this point,” he concluded, “I think we’re pretty good at flipping anything into a positive.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.