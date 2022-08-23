Just when you thought you’ve seen it all, prepare to have your mind blown. World-famous mentalist Banachek will bring his talents to Rocky Gap Casino Resort at 7 p.m. Aug. 26 for “Banachek’s Mind Games Live” live onstage.
Called “the greatest mentalism act in the world” by Penn & Teller, Banacheck is an international sensation who has performed on more than 50 major TV shows from CNN Live to TODAY and has made hundreds of TV appearances around the world. He also has a residency in Las Vegas at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod. After fooling countless scientists, exposing psychics as frauds and performing death-defying illusions, Banachek’s mesmerizing production is a culmination of his life’s work.
His escapes from underground have been unlike anything any other illusionist has performed, during which he has nearly died … twice. Banachek is the most in-demand consultant by the world’s top magicians and mentalists, including David Copperfield, Penn & Teller, Criss Angel and David Blaine. He is the most awarded mentalist in the nation and is an esteemed recipient of the Psychic Entertainers Creativity award and The International Magicians Society award.
“Banachek’s Mind Games Live” brings the audience one incredible act after the next, demonstrating why Banachek is known as the world’s greatest mind reader.
“This show is the culmination of my life’s work, and I am thrilled to bring it all together in one mind-blowing production,” Banachek said.
