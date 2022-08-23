MAGICIAN Banachek.jpg

Banachek

 Richard Faverty

Just when you thought you’ve seen it all, prepare to have your mind blown. World-famous mentalist Banachek will bring his talents to Rocky Gap Casino Resort at 7 p.m. Aug. 26 for “Banachek’s Mind Games Live” live onstage.

Called “the greatest mentalism act in the world” by Penn & Teller, Banacheck is an international sensation who has performed on more than 50 major TV shows from CNN Live to TODAY and has made hundreds of TV appearances around the world. He also has a residency in Las Vegas at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod. After fooling countless scientists, exposing psychics as frauds and performing death-defying illusions, Banachek’s mesmerizing production is a culmination of his life’s work.

